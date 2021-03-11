 Skip to main content

Boston Omaha Announces Retirement Of AireBeam CEO Gregory Friedman
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
Boston Omaha Corp (NASDAQ: BOMN) subsidiary FIF AireBeam announced the retirement of founder and CEO Gregory A. Friedman effective March 10, 2021.

  • Friedman would continue in the role of non-executive Chairman.
  • Bernie Reynoso and Scott Sampson have been appointed interim Co-CEOs at AireBeam. Reynoso would lead AireBeam's operations and execution. Sampson would lead the company's growth strategy, including marketing, sales, and business development.
  • AireBeam had initiated the search for its next permanent CEO.
  • Reynoso had 25 years of experience in the ISP world managing infrastructure, networks, construction, and customer service and has been with AireBeam as the COO since April 2020.
  • Sampson had over 30 years of senior management and revenue growth experience, including 20 years of leadership in the telecom industry and, most recently, as Director of Global Network Communications at Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE: ARW).
  • Price action: BOMN stock was up 1.78% at $44.61 on the last check Thursday.

