 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Verb's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 11:39am   Comments
Share:
Why Verb's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) shares are trading lower after the company announced a 9.375-million share common stock offering and priced it at $1.60 per share.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 15, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Verb Technology is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, applications platform developer. Its platform is comprised of sales enablement business software products marketed on a subscription basis.

Verb Technology shares are trading lower by 15.84% at $1.70. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.10 and a 52-week low of $0.90.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VERB)

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
The Pandemic Changed The Way We Shop — And Revolutionized The Way We Sell
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com