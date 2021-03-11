Why Verb's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) shares are trading lower after the company announced a 9.375-million share common stock offering and priced it at $1.60 per share.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 15, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Verb Technology is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, applications platform developer. Its platform is comprised of sales enablement business software products marketed on a subscription basis.

Verb Technology shares are trading lower by 15.84% at $1.70. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.10 and a 52-week low of $0.90.