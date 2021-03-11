Infosys, Newmont Extend Partnership For Digitizing Delivery Models Across Mine Sites
- India’s digital services and consulting provider Infosys Ltd’s (NYSE: INFY) business process management arm, Infosys BPM, announced a five-year extension to its strategic partnership with gold mining company Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) to standardize and digitize delivery models across its mine sites.
- Infosys BPM would drive operational excellence leveraging automation, AI, and design thinking, to deliver increased business value for Newmont under the arrangement.
- Infosys BPM will also expand Newmont’s touchless invoice processing across their accounts payable processes and provide a digital command center for real-time visibility into process health metrics and analytical models to identify root causes and boost performance across its operations.
- Price action: NEM stock was up 0.88% at $58.69 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.
