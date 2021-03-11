AirNet CFO Xin Li Departs, CEO Replaces As Interim Finance Chief
- Chinese in-flight solution provider on connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia AirNet Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ANTE) announced Xin Li’s resignation as the CFO for personal reasons effective March 5, 2021.
- CEO Herman Man Guo was appointed as the interim CFO until AirNet finds a suitable candidate.
- The board engaged Li as a consultant to the company until September 4, 2021.
- Price action: ANTE shares are down 1.67% at $4.12 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.
