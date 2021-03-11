 Skip to main content

AirNet CFO Xin Li Departs, CEO Replaces As Interim Finance Chief
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 7:39am   Comments
  • Chinese in-flight solution provider on connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia AirNet Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ANTEannounced Xin Li’s resignation as the CFO for personal reasons effective March 5, 2021.
  • CEO Herman Man Guo was appointed as the interim CFO until AirNet finds a suitable candidate.
  • The board engaged Li as a consultant to the company until September 4, 2021.
  • Price action: ANTE shares are down 1.67% at $4.12 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Management Tech

