Former Uber Drivers Await Amsterdam Court's Decision For Alleged Driver Data Withholding: Bloomberg

Former Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) drivers James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam are awaiting the Amsterdam District Court's decision on the ride-hailing giant's potential breach of Europe's strict privacy regulations by withholding information on drivers and couriers, Bloomberg reports.
- Amsterdam is home to Uber's international headquarters.
- The British drivers whose legal triumph against Uber toppled the U.K.'s gig economy are waiting for another court win to retrieve the drivers' data stored by Uber.
- The App Drivers & Couriers Union (ADCU) reportedly demanded Uber for driver data access, including their ratings, trip information, individual performance comparison, and notes made by Uber employees on their internal profiles. Uber offers drivers with limited access to some personal data.
- Farrar alleged utilization of Uber's technology for unfair driver suspension without any explanation. The plaintiffs sought compensation from Uber and a per-day penalty of $11,900 (€10,000) upon its failure to restore the affected drivers' accounts.
- However, Uber refuted the allegations and assured concrete background behind their decisions. Uber further added that their algorithms ensure every app user's safety and that their technology was in line with European regulations.
- Farrar and Aslam founded the ADCU to represent gig economy workers in the U.K. The GDPR case is the latest front in a battle with Uber triggered over five years back when ADCU founders began lobbying for drivers' rights and benefits.
- They charged Uber in 2015 over maltreatment of the Uber drivers, which extended to the U.K.'s Supreme Court. On Feb. 19, they won a precedent-setting decision after five years that unlocked multiple similar claims against Uber. The drivers won the right to be treated as "workers," entitling them to rights for vacation pay, rest breaks, and minimum wage while they were using the app.
- The ADCU also demanded Uber and other private car hire operators to end the alleged unfair deactivations and dismissals and assume higher car operating costs like congestion charges via collective bargaining. They also sought minimum wage regulations, vacation pay, driver license capping, and risk management systems to reduce driver attacks.
- Price action: UBER shares are higher by 1.79% at $58.71 on the last check Thursday.
