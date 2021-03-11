 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nokia Inks Patent License Deal With Samsung: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 6:33am   Comments
Share:
  • Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) inked an agreement with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) to license patents covering its innovations in video standards, Reuters reports.
  • The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. However, Samsung will make royalty payments to Nokia under the arrangement.
  • According to Reuters, Nokia’s patent portfolio comprises 20,000 patent families, including over 3,500 declared essential to 5G.
  • The deal is preceded by rival Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s (NASDAQ: ERIC) U.S. lawsuit against Samsung over alleged royalty payments and patent licenses.
  • The U.S. International Trade Commission intends to launch an investigation after Ericsson alleged 4G and 5G patent infringement by Samsung.
  • Price action: NOK shares are up 3.28% at $4.09 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NOK + SSNLF)

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Mindset Pharma, Better Plant, NeonMind, Urban-Gro, Lowell Farms, Vext Science, Grapefruit USA
Asus Launches ROG Phone 5 Aimed At Android Gamers: Bloomberg
Coupang Shows US Is Most Lucrative Market For Tech IPOs : Bloomberg
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
US Blacklisted Xiaomi Citing Alleged Military Ties With China: WSJ
Broadcom Protected By Non-Cancellation Policy, Assures Genuine Chip Demand: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ReutersNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com