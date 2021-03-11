 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baidu Seeks Hong Kong Listing Akin To Alibaba: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 5:58am   Comments
Share:

Chinese search giant Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) will launch Hong Kong’s secondary listing on Friday. The company plans to sell around 4% of its shares, potentially raising $3 billion at the present valuation, Reuters reports.

  • Baidu’s Nasdaq listed stock gained 18.1% year-to-date at $255.14. The stock price reached a peak of $339.91 on Feb. 19.
  • The deal was ready since at least Tuesday. However, Baidu waited for the ease off in tech share volatility.
  • Advisors have been closely watching the Hang Seng Tech Index, which fell 6.4% on Monday, marking the largest daily decline since July 16, 2020. The index rose over 5% on Thursday but remains down 1.2% for the week over negative sentiments on the city’s tech stocks.
  • Baidu joins a bevy of U.S.-listed Chinese companies planning to get listed in Hong Kong, led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) in 2019 when it sold $12.9 billion worth shares in Hong Kong to diversify from its sole New York listing. There were 12 secondary listings in 2020, which raised $19.06 billion.
  • Price action: BIDU shares are up 4.55% at $266.75 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU + BABA)

Ant-Backed Bike Sharing Firm Hello Files For IPO: Bloomberg
Understanding Baidu's Unusual Options Activity
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
BlackBerry Teams Up With Desay To Create A Smart Driving Experience
Nasdaq 100 Touched Correction Territory As Week Began, Hurt By Apple Dip
In The Future, Every Company Will Be A Financial Services Company
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Hong Kong ReutersNews IPOs Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com