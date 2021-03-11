Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are expected to decline to 725,000 for the March 6 week from 745,000 in the prior week.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for January is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect job openings to edge lower to 6.585 million in January after increasing to 6.646 million in December.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m.
- The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m.
