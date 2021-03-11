Tesla Raises Prices Of Select Model 3, Model S Vehicles In Dark Of Night

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has marked up the prices of some of its Model 3 and Model S model vehicles.

What Happened: The Palo Alto, California-based automaker quietly updated its website with fresh prices for both the Model 3 And Model S EVs Thursday midnight.

The updated prices for Model 3 trims are:

Model 3 Standard Range Plus is now priced at $37,490 from the earlier $36,990

Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive costs $46,490 and was previously sold for $46,990.

Tesla Model 3 Performance price remains unchanged at $55,990

For the Model S vehicles, the new prices are:

Model S Long Range All-Wheel Drive price remains unchanged at $79,990

Model S Plaid price remains $119,990

Model S Plaid Plus price shoots up by $10,000 to $149,990 from $139,990

Why It Matters: This is the second price change in Tesla vehicles in recent days. Last month, Tesla had slashed the prices of Model 3 and Model Y vehicle variants.

The Model S Plaid Plus will use Tesla’s new 4680 battery cell which allows for faster charging, better power, and performance.

The cells will be packed in the vehicle in a new fashion using the automaker’s structural pack approach. The Plaid Plus is expected to be released at the end of 2021.

The Elon Musk-led company also slashed prices by almost 25% in Japan recently where demand spiked following the cuts.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 0.8% lower at $668.06 on Wednesday and fell 0.52% in the after-hours session.

