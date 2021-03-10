 Skip to main content

10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2021 6:08pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Asana (NYSE: ASAN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Siebert Financial (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares are trading higher after the company reported FY20 sales of $54.9 million, up from $28.6 million year over year.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Losers

  • Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) shares are trading lower. The company reported Q4 earnings results, issued Q1 & FY21 guidance and announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire DFLabs.
  • Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) shares are trading lower after the company issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Kadmon (NASDAQ: KDMN) shares are trading lower after the company announced the FDA extended the review period for the New Drug Application for belumosudil for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease.
  • LendingClub (NYSE: LC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) shares are trading lower after the company reported a 19 million share common stock offering.
  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

