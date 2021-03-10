 Skip to main content

44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 1:36pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) climbed 85.3% to $5.43 in reaction to acquiring an exclusive, perpetual license for novel molecules from Diverse Biotech. It is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new molecules for oncology.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares climbed 59.2% to $28.50.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares jumped 42.3% to $8.08 after the biopharmaceutical company announced a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to repurpose MN-166 (ibudilast) as a potential medical countermeasure against lung damage induced by chlorine gas.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) gained 29.8% to $4.39 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
  • Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) surged 28% to $65.68 after Private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with data integration and data integrity provider Talend to acquire it for $2.4 billion or $66 per share, signifying a 29% premium to Talend’s closing price of $51.30 on March 9.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 24.4% to $2.8238. Evofem Biosciences, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS.
  • Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) gained 18.4% to $46.85. Viant Technology, last month, priced its IPO at $25 per share.
  • Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) climbed 18.1% to $117.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong revenue guidance.
  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) surged 17.8% to $35.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) climbed 16.1% to $21.56.
  • SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) gained 15.8% to $10.36.
  • REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) climbed 15.1% to $16.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) surged 15% to $28.80. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals recently received a notification from the FDA indicating 'the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.'
  • Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTE) jumped 15% to $8.26.
  • Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) gained 14.4% to $6.26 after the company announced the continuation of its REDIRECT study of AFM13 in PTCL.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) jumped 14.4% to $8.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) shares gained 14.3% to $6.32.
  • Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) gained 13.7% to $3.72.
  • Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) surged 13.5% to $8.10 after Needham maintained its Buy rating and raised its price target from $5 to $9 per share.
  • Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares rose 11.3% to $2.76 after gaining over 16% on Tuesday. Atossa Therapeutics, last month, announced final results from its Phase 1 study evaluating AT-301 administered by nasal spray. AT-301 is being developed for at-home use for patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19..
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 8.9% to $2.95 after gaining around 16% on Tuesday.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) gained 8% to $3.82 after climbing 18% on Tuesday.
  • CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) shares rose 7.4% to $4.82. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 7.2% to $3.0750 after surging around 12% on Tuesday.

 

Losers

  • Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares dipped 38.5% to $2.43 as the company said it received creditor protection under Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States.
  • INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) fell 37.6% to $5.87. The company’s stock jumped 202% on Tuesday after the company said it has amended its exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 30.6% to $10.74 after jumping over 31% on Tuesday. The company, on Friday, reported FDA approval for its Argus 2s Rentinal Prosthesis Systems.
  • Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) fell 26.4% to $1.73 after the company announced that it would file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
  • MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) dropped 25.8% to $5.48 after the company announced a $20 million registered direct offering.
  • Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) fell 23.7% to $2.1903 after jumping 58% on Tuesday.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ: ANPC) fell 23.1% to $6.62. AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares jumped over 49% on Tuesday as the company said it has developed and completed evaluations for its CDA Pro Cancer Detection Sensor.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) dropped 19% to $26.23after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE: ESP) dipped 17.6% to $15.20 after the company announced it suspended its quarterly dividend.
  • MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) dropped 17.6% to $6.41 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares declined 17.3% to $4.30.
  • Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) dropped 17.2% to $4.19.
  • Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) fell 16.4% to $1.0450. Oragenics shares jumped around 48% on Tuesday after announcing a deal related to its Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate against COVID-19.
  • TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) dropped 13.4% to $1.9750.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 12.7% to $1.0650 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) fell 12.7% to $136.00.
  • Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) dropped 12.6% to $27.32. Vertex posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued weak Q1 sales forecast.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) dropped 12.1% to $163.38.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) fell 11.8% to $2.69 after gaining 14% on Tuesday. OpGen, on Monday, announced the publication of final study results of the Unyvero HPN Panel for diagnostics of bacterial co-infections in ICU patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 7.8% to $4.25. Exela Technologies shares jumped 179% on Tuesday after the company said it won a 10-year, $90-million contract delivering data transformation solutions for a major US insurer.

