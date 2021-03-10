8 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $28.89 $45.9K 50.4K 23.8K WFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $27.50 $850.0K 1.0K 5.0K TIGR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $15.00 $27.3K 15.0K 2.2K ING CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $11.00 $47.6K 137 1.1K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $235.3K 61.8K 1.0K SOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/21 $6.50 $31.0K 2.9K 784 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $125.00 $521.2K 3.2K 751 PFSI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $75.00 $749.5K 0 441

• For RKT (NYSE:RKT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 265 contract(s) at a $28.89 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 50463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23839 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 464 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $850.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 1021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TIGR (NASDAQ:TIGR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 497 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 15038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ING (NYSE:ING), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 219 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 227 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 317 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 747 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $235.3K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 61844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOS (NYSE:SOS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $6.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 2941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 784 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 317 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $521.2K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 3248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFSI (NYSE:PFSI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 317 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 441 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $749.5K, with a price of $1700.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.