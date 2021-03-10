Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
This morning 270 companies set new 52-week highs.
Things to Consider:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ:SQBG).
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) traded up 90.42% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares set a new yearly high of $56.35 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.62 on Wednesday, moving up 0.7%.
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares were up 2.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.25.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $91.24 with a daily change of up 0.82%.
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.77%.
- Altria Group (NYSE:MO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stock hit a yearly high price of $184.51. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.41 on Wednesday, moving up 1.07%.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MUFG) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.52 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.37% for the day.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares were up 1.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.03 for a change of up 1.35%.
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares set a new yearly high of $12.98 this morning. The stock was up 2.66% on the session.
- Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $39.66. Shares traded up 0.69%.
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.81 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.24%.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares hit $99.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.24%.
- Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) shares set a new yearly high of $80.57 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) shares were up 0.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.39.
- State Street (NYSE:STT) shares were up 2.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.95.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $180.73 with a daily change of up 1.92%.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares were up 1.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $228.34 for a change of up 1.09%.
- Coca-Cola European (NYSE:CCEP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $54.55 with a daily change of up 1.17%.
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares set a new yearly high of $173.22 this morning. The stock was up 3.9% on the session.
- Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.41. The stock traded up 2.86% on the session.
- CarMax (NYSE:KMX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $133.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.28%.
- Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) shares hit a yearly high of $6.35. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
- Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) shares were up 1.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $416.75 for a change of up 1.56%.
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.56%.
- Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.05.
- WPP (NYSE:WPP) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.08. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.30 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
- Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.30 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.29%.
- Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.30 on Wednesday, moving up 1.57%.
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares were up 2.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.19.
- Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.33%.
- GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) shares broke to $34.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.87%.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares were up 2.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.96.
- LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $138.74 for a change of up 0.52%.
- Lear (NYSE:LEA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $182.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.
- Sasol (NYSE:SSL) shares were up 2.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.14.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares were up 3.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.39.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) shares broke to $147.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.
- US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.47 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
- Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.59. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.
- First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $812.61. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.
- Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $190.97. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
- Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.29%.
- Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) shares set a new yearly high of $137.94 this morning. The stock was up 3.1% on the session.
- Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $137.83. The stock was up 2.26% for the day.
- Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares were up 1.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.61 for a change of up 1.66%.
- Coty (NYSE:COTY) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.75%.
- Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) stock set a new 52-week high of $155.36 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.8%.
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares set a new yearly high of $20.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
- Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.22. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.
- SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.46. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) stock hit a yearly high price of $109.13. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.37 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.
- Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares were up 0.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $262.78.
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.88. The stock traded up 1.9% on the session.
- Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares were up 1.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.56.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares were up 2.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.40 for a change of up 2.08%.
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.82 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.31%.
- Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.00. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $32.45. Shares traded up 11.82%.
- CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) shares hit a yearly high of $50.38. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares broke to $140.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $107.06. Shares traded up 1.77%.
- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.15% for the day.
- Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.85. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.
- Seaboard Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:SEB) shares set a new yearly high of $3,885.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
- BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shares were up 2.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.68 for a change of up 2.4%.
- Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) shares were up 0.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.35 for a change of up 0.63%.
- Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.63 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.16%.
- UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.86%.
- Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) shares hit $61.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.16%.
- Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares broke to $168.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.15%.
- Dana (NYSE:DAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.96. The stock was up 2.77% for the day.
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares set a new yearly high of $40.63 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.
- Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.93. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.
- Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares were up 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.16.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $182.52. The stock traded up 3.41% on the session.
- ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.03 Wednesday. The stock was up 8.39% for the day.
- Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.91.
- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.28.
- Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares were up 1.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.44 for a change of up 1.5%.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were up 1.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.34 for a change of up 1.78%.
- Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.22%.
- Terex (NYSE:TEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.49 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.48. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session.
- Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) shares were up 2.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.24.
- Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares were up 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.22.
- Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) shares were up 1.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.49 for a change of up 1.65%.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.57. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) shares were up 3.39% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $167.12 for a change of up 3.39%.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.29 on Wednesday, moving down 0.49%.
- Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $83.63. Shares traded up 1.8%.
- Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.55. The stock traded up 3.48% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares broke to $9.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.83 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.21%.
- Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) shares were up 6.13% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.14.
- Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.99 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $44.56. Shares traded up 5.96%.
- Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.08.
- Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $91.78.
- Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.01 on Wednesday, moving up 1.52%.
- BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.39. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
- Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares hit a yearly high of $59.22. The stock traded up 2.01% on the session.
- Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) shares hit a yearly high of $14.99. The stock traded up 2.91% on the session.
- Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.39 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.53%.
- iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares were up 1.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.37.
- Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares hit $64.93 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
- Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.82 with a daily change of up 2.52%.
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) shares hit $51.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.55%.
- Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $119.72 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.38%.
- Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) shares hit a yearly high of $15.48. The stock traded up 2.01% on the session.
- Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares broke to $90.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.49%.
- Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.49 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 27.58%.
- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) shares broke to $134.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.38%.
- E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares were up 4.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.78.
- United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) shares were up 15.97% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.99 for a change of up 15.97%.
- Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) shares set a new 52-week high of $123.45 on Wednesday, moving up 3.21%.
- At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) shares broke to $30.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.03%.
- Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.09 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.99. The stock traded down 0.84% on the session.
- BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.44. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) shares were up 0.8% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.91 for a change of up 0.8%.
- Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.45%.
- Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) shares were up 1.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.88.
- Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.29. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.
- Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares were up 2.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.70.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.18 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.71%.
- Meredith (NYSE:MDP) shares were up 3.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.87.
- Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares broke to $31.46 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%.
- Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.35. Shares traded up 3.56%.
- Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) shares were up 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.29.
- Materion (NYSE:MTRN) shares were up 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.68.
- G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.91 with a daily change of up 3.36%.
- PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%.
- Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $89.23. Shares traded up 2.01%.
- OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.18 with a daily change of up 0.12%.
- e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.75 with a daily change of up 4.53%.
- Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares set a new yearly high of $13.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
- AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.18%.
- Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.
- US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) shares were up 1.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.62.
- American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.74. The stock traded up 2.23% on the session.
- Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $40.22 with a daily change of up 0.68%.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.52. Shares traded up 2.89%.
- Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.
- Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.17. The stock traded up 2.61% on the session.
- Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) shares were up 3.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.13 for a change of up 3.18%.
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares were up 1.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.58 for a change of up 1.96%.
- OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.04. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
- Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.92 on Wednesday, moving up 1.38%.
- US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) shares were up 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.91.
- Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) shares were up 5.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.26 for a change of up 5.78%.
- REV Group (NYSE:REVG) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 17.19% for the day.
- Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.12 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.29% for the day.
- Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE:GOF) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.32 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $153.09 with a daily change of up 0.56%.
- Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.26 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.49%.
- Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares were up 2.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.80.
- Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.44 on Wednesday, moving up 1.26%.
- Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) shares set a new yearly high of $19.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session.
- Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.03%.
- Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) shares were up 10.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.54 for a change of up 10.76%.
- Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $27.28. Shares traded up 1.3%.
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.49%.
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.71 on Wednesday, moving up 0.74%.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares broke to $6.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.12%.
- Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) shares hit $6.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.29%.
- Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.93. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
- Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.90 with a daily change of up 1.5%.
- Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.97.
- Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.75. Shares traded up 0.84%.
- Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.98%.
- Genesco (NYSE:GCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.28 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.61% for the day.
- Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.66% for the day.
- Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.85 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
- IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares were up 2.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.45 for a change of up 2.62%.
- Marcus (NYSE:MCS) shares were up 6.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.22 for a change of up 6.27%.
- TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares hit $13.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.27%.
- Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.36 on Wednesday morning, moving up 12.74%.
- Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.35 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%.
- Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.51. Shares traded up 1.23%.
- Insteel Indus (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.50 with a daily change of up 3.39%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.18. Shares traded up 0.18%.
- Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares broke to $11.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
- Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.75 with a daily change of up 0.81%.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.5%.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.80 with a daily change of up 7.27%.
- Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) shares set a new yearly high of $4.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
- American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) shares hit a yearly high of $21.74. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.
- Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) shares were up 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.33.
- NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.83 on Wednesday, moving up 1.23%.
- Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.87%.
- Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) shares were up 1.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.57 for a change of up 1.65%.
- Hingham Institution (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $282.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.01%.
- Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.61. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
- Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares hit a yearly high of $25.64. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.
- Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.40 with a daily change of up 3.19%.
- Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.82 with a daily change of up 0.45%.
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.15 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.94%.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.89%.
- Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.87. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.52 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.94% for the day.
- Unifi (NYSE:UFI) shares were up 2.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.95 for a change of up 2.28%.
- Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JFR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.65. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.
- Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.61 on Wednesday, moving up 1.46%.
- Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (DE) (AMEX:VKI) shares broke to $12.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.11%.
- Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.36.
- Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.68 with a daily change of up 0.13%.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.34 on Wednesday, moving up 4.66%.
- PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares were up 0.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.21 for a change of up 0.95%.
- Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.54. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:FRA) shares were up 0.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.08 for a change of up 0.23%.
- TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.98. Shares traded up 0.27%.
- Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.84 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.25%.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares hit a yearly high of $36.50. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.
- MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.98. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
- Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.60 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
- Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.50. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.77 on Wednesday, moving up 3.35%.
- CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares were up 3.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.24.
- Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.57. Shares traded up 4.55%.
- Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.88. The stock was up 2.68% for the day.
- Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares hit a yearly high of $47.20. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
- Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.73%.
- Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) shares hit $18.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.08%.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.79 with a daily change of up 43.6%.
- WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares were up 1.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.74.
- Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.86 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.
- Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $36.00. Shares traded down 0.61%.
- Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) shares set a new yearly high of $13.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
- MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.40. The stock traded up 4.51% on the session.
- Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.83. The stock traded up 6.67% on the session.
- Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.91%.
- Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.21. Shares traded up 0.7%.
- Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.18 on Wednesday, moving up 1.28%.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) shares hit $20.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.91%.
- PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.1%.
- Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
- Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE:SCM) shares were up 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.74.
- Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.00 on Wednesday, moving up 0.57%.
- 1st Constitution (NASDAQ:FCCY) shares hit $21.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.15%.
- Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.18 on Wednesday, moving up 1.63%.
- Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.40. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session.
- Blackstone/GSO (NYSE:BSL) shares set a new yearly high of $15.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
- L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.11%.
- Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.23. The stock was up 2.58% for the day.
- DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) shares set a new yearly high of $3.80 this morning. The stock was up 4.41% on the session.
- AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE:CBH) shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.50.
- C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) shares broke to $53.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
- Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.05. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
- J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE:JAX) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.27 on Wednesday, moving down 0.88%.
- Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.15 on Wednesday, moving up 5.29%.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.80 on Wednesday morning, moving up 16.83%.
- Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.85. The stock traded up 5.06% on the session.
- inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.49%.
- Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:SACH) shares broke to $4.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares were up 90.42% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.00 for a change of up 90.42%.
- Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares broke to $24.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.7%.
As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.
Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas