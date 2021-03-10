31 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares rose 79.6% to $10.20 in pre-market trading after the biopharmaceutical company announced a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to repurpose MN-166 (ibudilast) as a potential medical countermeasure against lung damage induced by chlorine gas.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 72.9% to $7.97 in pre-market trading. Exela Technologies shares jumped 179% on Tuesday after the company said it won a 10-year, $90-million contract delivering data transformation solutions for a major US insurer.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) rose 50% to $5.31 in pre-market trading after climbing 18% on Tuesday.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares rose 40.3% to $3.48 in pre-market trading after gaining over 16% on Tuesday. Atossa Therapeutics, last month, announced final results from its Phase 1 study evaluating AT-301 administered by nasal spray. AT-301 is being developed for at-home use for patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19..
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) rose 40.2% to $4.88 in pre-market trading. Huttig Building Products recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 34.7% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after gaining around 16% on Tuesday.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) rose 29% to $2.58 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Tuesday. The company was recently granted Orphan Drug Designation for CLBS12 for the treatment of Buerger's disease.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 17.2% to $2.66 in pre-market trading. Evofem Biosciences, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS.
- Super League Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: SLGG) rose 16.1% to $5.90 in pre-market trading. Super League Gaming is expected to report Q4 results on March 11.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) rose 16% to $53.52 in pre-market trading. EHang Holdings shares surged 31% on Tuesday on continued strength after traders on Monday circulated reports the company may launch a long-range smart electric aircraft with a range of 400 kilometers.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 13.7% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after surging over 32% on Tuesday. The company recently received a notice from Nasdaq informing the company its shares will be suspended on March 15th due to being placed on the "Communist Chinese Military Companies" list that operates directly or indirectly in the US by the DoD.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 13.1% to $279.22 in pre-market trading. GameStop shares jumped around 27% on Tuesday on continued strength after the company on Monday announced a committee led by Ryan Cohen will to aid business transformation to become a leader in e-commerce. The company is set to report its quarterly results on March 23.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) rose 12.4% to $1.45 in pre-market trading after jumping 12% on Tuesday.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 11.2% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after surging around 12% on Tuesday.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE: WWR) rose 9.9% to $6.22 after jumping over 15% on Tuesday.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 9.4% to $25.70 in pre-market trading as the company said Canadian Pacific will employ company’s fuel cell modules for CP's hydrogen locomotive program.
- CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) shares rose 9.1% to $4.90 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares rose 7.8% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after climbing over 12% on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals, last week, regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) rose 7.6% to $2.12 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) rose 6.5% to $14.51 in pre-market trading. ReneSola shares climbed over 36% on Tuesday after Raymond James initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $14.5 price target.
Losers
- Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) fell 41.8% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after the company filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) fell 16.4% to $7.86 in pre-market trading. The company’s stock jumped 202% on Tuesday after the company said it has amended its exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) fell 12.8% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after surging around 29% on Tuesday.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 11.5% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 86% on Tuesday.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ: ANPC) fell 11.2% to $7.65 in pre-market trading. AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares jumped over 49% on Tuesday as the company said it has developed and completed evaluations for its CDA Pro Cancer Detection Sensor.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) fell 8.2% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Tuesday. OpGen, on Monday, announced the publication of final study results of the Unyvero HPN Panel for diagnostics of bacterial co-infections in ICU patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) fell 7.7% to $2.65 in pre-market trading after jumping 58% on Tuesday.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 7.4% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) fell 7.2% to $1.16 in pre-market trading. Oragenics shares jumped around 48% on Tuesday after announcing a deal related to its Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate against COVID-19.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) fell 6.6% to $3.39 in pre-market trading.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 6.4% to $14.49 in pre-market trading after jumping over 31% on Tuesday. The company, on Friday, reported FDA approval for its Argus 2s Rentinal Prosthesis Systems.
