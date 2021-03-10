 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 5:19am   Comments
Share:
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) shares surged 202.3% to close at $9.40 on Tuesday after the company announced an amendment under its exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
  • Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares jumped 52.1% to close at $5.20 after gaining over 8% on Monday.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) surged 50.5% to close at $28.69 in sympathy with Bitcoin as the price continues to surge.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) rose 49.2% to close at $8.61 as the company said it has developed and completed evaluations for its CDA Pro Cancer Detection Sensor.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) climbed 37.1% to close at $52.81 after dropping 4% on Monday.
  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) jumped 36.3% to close at $13.63 after Raymond James initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $14.5 price target.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 33.8% to close at $52.16 in sympathy with Bitcoin as the price continues to surge.
  • China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) climbed 32.1% to close at $5.60.
  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) shares gained 31.5% to close at $15.48 after gaining over 103% on Monday. The California-based developer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics said on Friday that the United States Food and Drug Administration had approved its Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis System.
  • BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) climbed 31.4% to close at $21.50 as the company commenced patient screening in Phase 2 clinical trial.
  • EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) surged 31.1% to close at $46.15.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) jumped 30.5% to close at $1.71 after declining over 6% on Monday.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) jumped 30.5% to close at $15.90. Bitcoin's market cap crossed the $1 trillion level overnight. A late-Monday report suggested Coinbase has been valued at $90 billion in a private auction.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 29% to close at $36.77 in sympathy with Bitcoin as the price continues to surge.
  • GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) climbed 28.9% to close at $5.85. GT Biopharma, on Monday, disclosed preclinical results for its ROR1 TriKE™ product candidate as a treatment for prostate cancer.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) gained 28.6% to close at $22.42.
  • AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) climbed 27.9% to close at $3.53.
  • Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 27.8% to close at $13.22.
  • Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares surged 26.9% to close at $38.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) jumped 26.9% to close at $246.90 on continued strength after the company on Monday announced a new CTO and e-commerce head. GameStop will Report Q4 Earnings on Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) jumped 26.2% to close at $7.09 as yields drop. A drop in yields has driven a rebound in the sector following a recent selloff.
  • CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) gained 25.8% to close at $26.68 after the company's Bitcoin mining division purchased 1,150 new miners.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose 25.2% to close at $38.50 after Cathie Wood's ARK investment fund posted it purchased 96,045 of the company's stock on Monday.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) gained 24.4% to close at $15.01.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped 24.3% to close at $152.91.
  • Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) gained 23.1% to close at $18.24.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) surged 23.1% to close at $41.63 in sympathy with the overall market amid a drop in rates. The recent increase in rates caused sectors across the market to come under pressure.
  • Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) climbed 23% to close at $9.72 after gaining around 6% on Monday.
  • Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELDN) shares surged 23% to close at $15.57.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) shares gained 23% to close at $7.65.
  • Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) climbed 22.6% to close at $57.14.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) gained 22.1% to close at $87.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) surged 22.1% to close at $46.48.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) gained 21.8% to close at $6.15.
  • Piedmont Lithium Limited (NYSE: PLL) gained 21.7% to close at $68.18.
  • Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares climbed 21.6% to close at $13.29 as a drop in yields drives a rebound in growth sectors.
  • Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) rose 21.5% to close at $9.27 as yields drop. A drop in yields has driven a rebound in the sector following a recent selloff.
  • Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) rose 21.4% to close at $37.58.
  • ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) gained 21.4% to close at $2.72 after declining 5% on Monday.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 21.2% to close at $15.94 after Stifel initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25 per share.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) climbed 21.1% to close at $6.66 in sympathy with Bitcoin as the price continues to surge.
  • Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) gained 21.1% to close at $10.69 as the company said it has received 'record new orders' for its Advanced Reflow Systems.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped 20.7% to close at $15.23 as a drop in yields drives a rebound in growth sectors.
  • iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) gained 20.6% to close at $8.08.
  • Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE: REPX) jumped 20.6% to close at $20.50. Bluescape Riley Exploration Holdings reported in a SEC filing a 32.9% stake in Riley Exploration Permian.
  • Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) gained 20.6% to close at $11.31. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Romeo Power with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $18.
  • VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) jumped 20.3% to close at $9.29.
  • 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) gained 20.2% to close at $25.22.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) gained 20% to close at $4.74 as yields drop. A drop in yields has driven a rebound in the sector following a recent selloff.
  • Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) climbed 19.9% to close at $18.00.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped 19.6% to close at $673.58 amid a drop in yields. New Street Research upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $900 price target.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 19% to close at $6.46 after declining 7% on Monday.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) gained 18.7% to close at $24.11.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares gained 18.2% to close at $5.77.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) gained 17.4% to close at $41.35 following a report suggesting the Chinese EV companies plan to list in Hong Kong as soon as this year.
  • Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) rose 16.9% to close at $43.40.
  • NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares gained 14.9% to close at $32.49. NantKwest and ImmunityBio shareholders approved merger deal.
  • Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) rose 14.3% to close at $2.80.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) gained 13.8% to close at $3.05. OpGen shares jumped over 36% on Monday after the company announced the publication of final study results of the Unyvero HPN Panel for diagnostics of bacterial co-infections in ICU patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.
  • Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) rose 13.6% to close at $5.53 after gaining over 5% on Monday.
  • PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) gained 12.7% to close at $50.20 as the company reported a global partnership with GroupM, WPP's media investment group.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 11.7% to close at $2.87. The company, on Monday, signed engagement letters with Maxim Group LLC and Loeb & Loeb LLP to form a second SPAC company, Aquarius I Acquisition Corp.
  • eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) jumped 11.6% to close at $45.95.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 9.4% to close at $0.6837 as the company said recent 20.16 million common stock offering was priced for gross proceeds $21.7 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) rose 7.6% to close at $12.00. The company reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of $35.3 million on net sales of $74.6 million.
  • 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) shares rose 7.2% to close at $42.80.
  • Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) rose 5.3% to close at $8.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong sales guidance.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 5.1% to close at $30.40 amid unconfirmed reports the company is exploring a potential sale.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) dropped 51.2% to close at $7.20 after the company reported preliminary topline results from Phase 2b ALTISSIMO trial.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares dropped 45.4% to close at $25.02 on Tuesday. As part of its ongoing review of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals supplemental new drug application for pimavanserin, the FDA said in a March 3 letter it has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time. Various analysts also downgraded the stock.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) fell 28.2% to close at $49.23 after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter. The company also said its Q2 net revenue per active client declined 7% year-over-year. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 16.1% to close at $3.38 after surging around 64% on Monday.
  • Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) shares fell 16% to close at $32.48 after the company reported a 5.5 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders. Piper Sandler downgraded Cactus from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $32 price target.
  • Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) dipped 15.6% to close at $93.62. Itron announced a share sale worth $350 million in an underwritten public offering. The company will grant the underwriters the option to procure additional shares up to $52.5 million.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 14.8% to close at $2.87 as the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter.
  • FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) dipped 14.5% to close at $6.09. FedNat, last week, announced that it launched a common stock offering.
  • Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) fell 12.8% to close at $5.59.
  • Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) dipped 12.1% to close at $32.69.
  • Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares dropped 11.9% to close at $10.70 after reporting Q4 results.
  • NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) fell 10.4% to close at $4.75.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) fell 9.9% to close at $4.38.
  • Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) dropped 6.3% to close at $63.01.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACAD + ACST)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Surges Over 500 Points; INVO Bioscience Shares Spike Higher
Why 2 Acadia Pharma Analysts Are Bracing For FDA Rejection Of Nuplazid In Dementia
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises Over 2%; ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge
61 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Looking Into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com