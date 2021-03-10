82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) shares surged 202.3% to close at $9.40 on Tuesday after the company announced an amendment under its exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares jumped 52.1% to close at $5.20 after gaining over 8% on Monday.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) surged 50.5% to close at $28.69 in sympathy with Bitcoin as the price continues to surge.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) rose 49.2% to close at $8.61 as the company said it has developed and completed evaluations for its CDA Pro Cancer Detection Sensor.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) climbed 37.1% to close at $52.81 after dropping 4% on Monday.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) jumped 36.3% to close at $13.63 after Raymond James initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $14.5 price target.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 33.8% to close at $52.16 in sympathy with Bitcoin as the price continues to surge.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) climbed 32.1% to close at $5.60.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) shares gained 31.5% to close at $15.48 after gaining over 103% on Monday. The California-based developer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics said on Friday that the United States Food and Drug Administration had approved its Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis System.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) climbed 31.4% to close at $21.50 as the company commenced patient screening in Phase 2 clinical trial.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) surged 31.1% to close at $46.15.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) jumped 30.5% to close at $1.71 after declining over 6% on Monday.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) jumped 30.5% to close at $15.90. Bitcoin's market cap crossed the $1 trillion level overnight. A late-Monday report suggested Coinbase has been valued at $90 billion in a private auction.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 29% to close at $36.77 in sympathy with Bitcoin as the price continues to surge.
- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) climbed 28.9% to close at $5.85. GT Biopharma, on Monday, disclosed preclinical results for its ROR1 TriKE™ product candidate as a treatment for prostate cancer.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) gained 28.6% to close at $22.42.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) climbed 27.9% to close at $3.53.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 27.8% to close at $13.22.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares surged 26.9% to close at $38.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) jumped 26.9% to close at $246.90 on continued strength after the company on Monday announced a new CTO and e-commerce head. GameStop will Report Q4 Earnings on Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) jumped 26.2% to close at $7.09 as yields drop. A drop in yields has driven a rebound in the sector following a recent selloff.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) gained 25.8% to close at $26.68 after the company's Bitcoin mining division purchased 1,150 new miners.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose 25.2% to close at $38.50 after Cathie Wood's ARK investment fund posted it purchased 96,045 of the company's stock on Monday.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) gained 24.4% to close at $15.01.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped 24.3% to close at $152.91.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) gained 23.1% to close at $18.24.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) surged 23.1% to close at $41.63 in sympathy with the overall market amid a drop in rates. The recent increase in rates caused sectors across the market to come under pressure.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) climbed 23% to close at $9.72 after gaining around 6% on Monday.
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELDN) shares surged 23% to close at $15.57.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) shares gained 23% to close at $7.65.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) climbed 22.6% to close at $57.14.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) gained 22.1% to close at $87.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) surged 22.1% to close at $46.48.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) gained 21.8% to close at $6.15.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NYSE: PLL) gained 21.7% to close at $68.18.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares climbed 21.6% to close at $13.29 as a drop in yields drives a rebound in growth sectors.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) rose 21.5% to close at $9.27 as yields drop. A drop in yields has driven a rebound in the sector following a recent selloff.
- Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) rose 21.4% to close at $37.58.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) gained 21.4% to close at $2.72 after declining 5% on Monday.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 21.2% to close at $15.94 after Stifel initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25 per share.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) climbed 21.1% to close at $6.66 in sympathy with Bitcoin as the price continues to surge.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) gained 21.1% to close at $10.69 as the company said it has received 'record new orders' for its Advanced Reflow Systems.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped 20.7% to close at $15.23 as a drop in yields drives a rebound in growth sectors.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) gained 20.6% to close at $8.08.
- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE: REPX) jumped 20.6% to close at $20.50. Bluescape Riley Exploration Holdings reported in a SEC filing a 32.9% stake in Riley Exploration Permian.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) gained 20.6% to close at $11.31. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Romeo Power with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $18.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) jumped 20.3% to close at $9.29.
- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) gained 20.2% to close at $25.22.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) gained 20% to close at $4.74 as yields drop. A drop in yields has driven a rebound in the sector following a recent selloff.
- Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) climbed 19.9% to close at $18.00.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped 19.6% to close at $673.58 amid a drop in yields. New Street Research upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $900 price target.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 19% to close at $6.46 after declining 7% on Monday.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) gained 18.7% to close at $24.11.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares gained 18.2% to close at $5.77.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) gained 17.4% to close at $41.35 following a report suggesting the Chinese EV companies plan to list in Hong Kong as soon as this year.
- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) rose 16.9% to close at $43.40.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares gained 14.9% to close at $32.49. NantKwest and ImmunityBio shareholders approved merger deal.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) rose 14.3% to close at $2.80.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) gained 13.8% to close at $3.05. OpGen shares jumped over 36% on Monday after the company announced the publication of final study results of the Unyvero HPN Panel for diagnostics of bacterial co-infections in ICU patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) rose 13.6% to close at $5.53 after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) gained 12.7% to close at $50.20 as the company reported a global partnership with GroupM, WPP's media investment group.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 11.7% to close at $2.87. The company, on Monday, signed engagement letters with Maxim Group LLC and Loeb & Loeb LLP to form a second SPAC company, Aquarius I Acquisition Corp.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) jumped 11.6% to close at $45.95.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 9.4% to close at $0.6837 as the company said recent 20.16 million common stock offering was priced for gross proceeds $21.7 million.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) rose 7.6% to close at $12.00. The company reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of $35.3 million on net sales of $74.6 million.
- 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) shares rose 7.2% to close at $42.80.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) rose 5.3% to close at $8.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong sales guidance.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 5.1% to close at $30.40 amid unconfirmed reports the company is exploring a potential sale.
Losers
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) dropped 51.2% to close at $7.20 after the company reported preliminary topline results from Phase 2b ALTISSIMO trial.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares dropped 45.4% to close at $25.02 on Tuesday. As part of its ongoing review of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals supplemental new drug application for pimavanserin, the FDA said in a March 3 letter it has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time. Various analysts also downgraded the stock.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) fell 28.2% to close at $49.23 after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter. The company also said its Q2 net revenue per active client declined 7% year-over-year. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 16.1% to close at $3.38 after surging around 64% on Monday.
- Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) shares fell 16% to close at $32.48 after the company reported a 5.5 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders. Piper Sandler downgraded Cactus from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $32 price target.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) dipped 15.6% to close at $93.62. Itron announced a share sale worth $350 million in an underwritten public offering. The company will grant the underwriters the option to procure additional shares up to $52.5 million.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 14.8% to close at $2.87 as the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) dipped 14.5% to close at $6.09. FedNat, last week, announced that it launched a common stock offering.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) fell 12.8% to close at $5.59.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) dipped 12.1% to close at $32.69.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares dropped 11.9% to close at $10.70 after reporting Q4 results.
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) fell 10.4% to close at $4.75.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) fell 9.9% to close at $4.38.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) dropped 6.3% to close at $63.01.
