Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Consumer Price Index for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect consumer prices rising 0.4% in February versus January's 0.3% increase.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m.
- The U.S. Treasury monthly statement for February will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect Treasury's monthly deficit widening to $165.0 billion in February from a $162.8 billion deficit in January.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets