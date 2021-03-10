 Skip to main content

Epic Games Takes Anticompetitive Battle Against Google To Australia: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 6:27am   Comments
Epic Games Inc filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google in Australia for anticompetitive practices regarding the commissions charged in its app store, Bloomberg reports.

  • The Fortnite-maker alleged Google’s anticompetitive practices on the Android operating system compelling developers to use its payment systems. Google allegedly obstructed the direct software download to Android devices by compelling users to obtain the apps via Google Play Store, the statement.
  • Epic had filed multiple legal claims against both Google and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the U.S. and the U.K. over removing its popular Fortnite video game from its platforms last year. Epic had attempted to bypass Google and Apple’s 30% fee by launching its direct payment option.
  • Epic justified its move citing the users’ freedom of choice and fair competition.
  • Epic recently disclosed its plans of continuing its battle with Google and Apple when a U.K. judge disallowed Epic’s lawsuit against Apple over the anticompetitive commissions in London.
  • Price action: AAPL shares are down 0.90% at $119.86 in the pre-market session on the last check Wednesday. GOOG shares closed higher by 1.41% at $2,052.70 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: antitrust complaints Epic Games FortniteNews Legal Tech Media

