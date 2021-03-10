GameStop To Exclusively Sell Monster Hunter Stories 2 Amiibo In US

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) will be the exclusive retailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2 Amiibo, an NFC-based toys-to-life platform by Nintendo Co, Ltd (OTC: NTDOY).

What Happened: The three amiibo — Ena, Razewing Ratha, and Tsukino — unlock a different special layered armor set in “Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin,” as per the official Capcom website.

Amiibo were also made available for the original Monster Hunter Stories, but those were never made available outside of Japan, as per Siliconera, a gaming blog.

Why It Matters: The pre-order for the amiibo will begin soon, according to Capcom, and is limited till supplies last.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 and the amiibo will be available for Switch and PC on July 9, as per Siliconera.

On Tuesday, GameStop put on sale Sony Corporation’s (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation5 and Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series X consoles but later said within hours that they were sold out.

Price Action: GameStop shares traded nearly 26.9% higher at $246.90 on Tuesday and rose another 5.71% in the after-hours trading to $261.01.

Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia