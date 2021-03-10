 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GameStop To Exclusively Sell Monster Hunter Stories 2 Amiibo In US
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2021 3:15am   Comments
Share:
GameStop To Exclusively Sell Monster Hunter Stories 2 Amiibo In US

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) will be the exclusive retailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2 Amiibo, an NFC-based toys-to-life platform by Nintendo Co, Ltd (OTC: NTDOY). 

What Happened: The three amiibo — Ena, Razewing Ratha, and Tsukino — unlock a different special layered armor set in “Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin,” as per the official Capcom website.

Amiibo were also made available for the original Monster Hunter Stories, but those were never made available outside of Japan, as per Siliconera, a gaming blog.

Why It Matters: The pre-order for the amiibo will begin soon, according to Capcom, and is limited till supplies last. 

Monster Hunter Stories 2 and the amiibo will be available for Switch and PC on July 9, as per Siliconera.

On Tuesday, GameStop put on sale Sony Corporation’s (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation5 and Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series X consoles but later said within hours that they were sold out. 

Price Action: GameStop shares traded nearly 26.9% higher at $246.90 on Tuesday and rose another 5.71% in the after-hours trading to $261.01.

Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

GameStop Put On PS5, Xbox Series X For Sale But The Stock Didn't Last Long
The Wall Street Banker Behind Litquidity On The Business Of Memes, Robinhood Trading Phenomenon And More
Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Goldman Sachs Sees Trouble Ahead For Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Xpeng, Palantir, GE Or GameStop?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amiibo Monster Hunter Stories 2 Nintendo SwitchNews Retail Sales Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com