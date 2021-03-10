 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GameStop Put On PS5, Xbox Series X For Sale But The Stock Didn't Last Long
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2021 2:20am   Comments
Share:
GameStop Put On PS5, Xbox Series X For Sale But The Stock Didn't Last Long

GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) put on sale Tuesday the latest consoles from Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) but soon exhausted the “very limited” stock.

What Happened: Gaming Twitter account Wario64 gave out information to the online-only stock on Tuesday.

The information was later confirmed by GameStop through a tweet.

A tweet put out over two hours after by GameStop alerted customers that the company had already sold out the Xbox Series. 

Why It Matters: As of press time, both the consoles were marked “Out of Stock” on the game retailer’s website.

On Tuesday, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) was reported to have both the disc and digital editions of PS5 in stock but those too were sold out, the Verge reported

See Also: PlayStation 5 Seekers Are Too Much For Walmart, Best Buy To Handle

There have been shortages of PS5 consoles since the day the device was launched in Japan in November. 

The shortages have not dissuaded Sony from launching the console in new markets such as China. Sony sold 4.5 million PS5 units last year. 

Price Action: GameStop shares closed almost 26.9% higher at $246.90 on Tuesday and rose 5.71% in the after-hours session to $261.01.

Read Next: Can You Mine Ethereum With PlayStation 5? Here's What You Should Know

Photo courtesy: Oxiq via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

The Wall Street Banker Behind Litquidity On The Business Of Memes, Robinhood Trading Phenomenon And More
Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Goldman Sachs Sees Trouble Ahead For Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Xpeng, Palantir, GE Or GameStop?
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Meme Stocks PlayStation 5 xboxNews Retail Sales Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com