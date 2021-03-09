 Skip to main content

61 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
Gainers

  • INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) shares jumped 230.6% to $10.28 after the company announced an amendment under its exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) gained 58.8% to $9.16 as the company said it has developed and completed evaluations for its CDA Pro Cancer Detection Sensor.
  • Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares climbed 53.2% to $5.24 after gaining over 8% on Monday.
  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) shares rose 40.2% to $16.50 after gaining over 103% on Monday. The California-based developer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics said on Friday that the United States Food and Drug Administration had approved its Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis System.
  • Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) gained 36.8% to $10.44 as yields drop. A drop in yields has driven a rebound in the sector following a recent selloff.
  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) surged 33.1% to $13.31 after Raymond James initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $14.5 price target.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 29.9% to $24.77 in sympathy with Bitcoin as the price continues to surge.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 26% to $49.08 in sympathy with Bitcoin as the price continues to surge.
  • GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) rose 24.7% to $5.66. GT Biopharma, on Monday, disclosed preclinical results for its ROR1 TriKE™ product candidate as a treatment for prostate cancer.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 23.9% to $3.3198. OpGen shares jumped over 36% on Monday after the company announced the publication of final study results of the Unyvero HPN Panel for diagnostics of bacterial co-infections in ICU patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 23.9% to $47.69 after dropping 4% on Monday.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) surged 22.6% to $16.13 after Stifel initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25 per share.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 22.2% to $35.30 amid unconfirmed reports the company is exploring a potential sale.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 21.8% to $34.72 in sympathy with Bitcoin as the price continues to surge.
  • Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) gained 21.2% to $18.19.
  • China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) jumped 21.2% to $5.14.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) gained 20.2% to $37.00 after Cathie Wood's ARK investment fund posted it purchased 96,045 of the company's stock on Monday.
  • PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) surged 20% to $53.44 as the company reported a global partnership with GroupM, WPP's media investment group.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 19.9% to $1.5701 after declining over 6% on Monday.
  • Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) gained 19.3% to $44.28.
  • Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares jumped 18.9% to $35.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares surged 18.8% to $5.80.
  • AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) gained 18.8% to $3.28.
  • Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares surged 18.6% to $12.97 as a drop in yields drives a rebound in growth sectors.
  • eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) gained 17.7% to $48.45.
  • EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) jumped 17.6% to $41.40.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) rose 17.4% to $23.84.
  • Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) gained 17.3% to $2.8750.
  • 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) shares gained 17.2% to $46.79.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 17% to $14.25. Bitcoin's market cap crossed the $1 trillion level overnight. A late-Monday report suggested Coinbase has been valued at $90 billion in a private auction.
  • Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) gained 15.7% to $35.81.
  • Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) rose 14.7% to $5.58 after gaining over 5% on Monday.
  • Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) rose 14.3% to $9.01 after gaining around 6% on Monday.
  • ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) rose 14.2% to $2.56 after declining 5% on Monday.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 12% to $6.08 after declining 7% on Monday.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) rose 11.5% to $6.13 in sympathy with Bitcoin as the price continues to surge.
  • NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares rose 10.3% to $31.20. NantKwest and ImmunityBio shareholders approved merger deal.
  • 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) rose 10.2% to $12.28. The company reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of $35.3 million on net sales of $74.6 million.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 9.2% to $6.14 as yields drop. A drop in yields has driven a rebound in the sector following a recent selloff.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 8.6% to $2.79. The company, on Monday, signed engagement letters with Maxim Group LLC and Loeb & Loeb LLP to form a second SPAC company, Aquarius I Acquisition Corp.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) rose 7.5% to $7.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 7.4% to $0.6714 as the company said recent 20.16 million common stock offering was priced for gross proceeds $21.7 million.
  • Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) rose 7% to $8.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong sales guidance.
  • BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) rose 6.3% to $3.62.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) gained 5% to $5.21 as the company said its COVID-19 drug candidates are effective in animal studies in support of FDA pre-IND application.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares dipped 47.6% to $23.98. As part of its ongoing review of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals supplemental new drug application for pimavanserin, the FDA said in a March 3 letter it has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time. Various analysts also downgraded the stock.
  • Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) fell 41.1% to $8.69 after the company reported preliminary topline results from Phase 2b ALTISSIMO trial.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) fell 29.8% to $48.10 after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter. The company also said its Q2 net revenue per active client declined 7% year-over-year. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
  • Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares dropped 20.3% to $9.69 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 14.5% to $3.4399 after surging around 64% on Monday.
  • Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) shares declined 14% to $33.25 after the company reported a 5.5 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders. Piper Sandler downgraded Cactus from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $32 price target.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 12.5% to $2.95 as the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) dropped 12.5% to $4.2501.
  • NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) fell 9.5% to $4.795.
  • Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) fell 9.3% to $5.82.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) tumbled 8.8% to $4.3068 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) dropped 8.3% to $1.7692 after the company reported a 7.59 million common stock private placement at $1.975 per share.
  • Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) fell 7.7% to $2.0850.
  • Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNED) dropped 7.4% to $6.86 following Q3 earnings.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) fell 6.6% to $2.8850.
  • Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) dropped 6.2% to $63.06.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

