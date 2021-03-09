Beyond Meat Expands Product Line At Walmart

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) announced Tuesday customers shopping at Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) will have an increased selection of its plant-based meat products.

What Happened: Beginning this week, Walmart shoppers will be able to purchase Beyond Meat’s Beyond Sausage Hot Italian and its Cookout Classic value-pack.

Of the 2,400 Walmart locations that already offer Beyond Meat products, 400 stores will now offer the Beyond Sausage Hot Italian and 500 stores will carry the Cookout Classic value-pack.

Why It Matters: This will mark Beyond Meat’s second expansion into Walmart over the past year. In September 2020, Beyond Meat announced it had increased the availability of its Beyond Burger product from 800 to 2,400 Walmart locations. Walmart also carries Beyond Sausage and Beyond Breakfast Sausage patties products in its freezer aisles.

“As demand for plant-based meat continues to rise, this increased distribution complements the company’s expansive retail presence at approximately 28,000 retail outlets across the U.S.,” the company said.

See Also: Will Beyond Meat Stock Reach $250 By 2022?

What’s Next: Beyond Meat tested its Cookout Classic value-pack last summer as a limited-edition product but is now reintroducing it into select Walmart locations. Investors will like seeing that Beyond Meat products continue to gain popularity and that it can continue to expand its product lines across retail locations.

“As more households continue to buy our products and buy them more frequently, we’re excited to satisfy the growing demand through increased product offerings and distribution,” said Chuck Muth, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat.

Beyond Meat's stock traded up 2.8% to $139.15 at publication time.