Insider Sells Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock

March 09, 2021 11:35am   Comments
A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Tuesday, March 9 showed that CAO Queener Hugh M sold 6,100 shares of Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) at an average price of $89.50. The transaction moved the executive's stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc. to 238,050 shares. Shares of Pinnacle Finl Partners fell by 0.1% from the previous closing price.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Insiders buying stock after a notable sell off can indicate an insider's long-term belief in the success of the company; insiders buying stock at new highs can be an indication the exec doesn't feel the stock is overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Important Transaction Codes

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a conscious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company.

 

 

