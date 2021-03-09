 Skip to main content

Insider Sells Midland States Bancorp's Stock

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 11:40am   Comments
Spring Donald J. filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Tuesday, March 9. The insider sold 1,658 shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) at an average price of $28.90. After the transaction, the executive's stake in Midland States Bancorp Inc. moved to 10,765 shares. Shares of Midland States Bancorp moved higher by 0.1% from the previous closing price.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important?

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Insiders buying stock after a notable sell off can indicate an insider's long-term belief in the success of the company; insiders buying stock at new highs can be an indication the exec doesn't feel the stock is overvalued. Conversely, insiders who are selling stock at new lows can potentially indicate some kind of capitulation moment. Insiders selling at new highs can indicate that exec wants to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions which take place in the open market, indicated in the Form 4 with codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a conscious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes besides P or S aren't relatively important as they are seldom tied to a decision by the executive. For example, transaction code A is indicative of an insider being forced to sell shares to attain compensation. Moreover, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option.

 

 

Price Action

 

 

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ITNews Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets

