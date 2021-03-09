 Skip to main content

BlackBerry Teams Up With Desay To Create A Smart Driving Experience

Melanie Schaffer , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 11:14am   Comments
BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) and Chinese automaker Huizhou Desay SV Automotive Co Ltd (SHE: 002920) are teaming up to launch a dual-screen virtual smart cabin domain controller to enable safer driving, according to a BlackBerry press release.

What Happened: Built on BlackBerry’s proprietary QNX Hypervisor system, Desay’s smart cabin domain controllers are already featured in Chinese automaker Chery's Tiggo 8 Plus and Jetour X90 models.

BlackBerry’s QNX Hypervisor system allows developers, such as Desay, to section and separate the safety and infotainment systems so that if one system fails the other will remain working.

“The QNX Hypervisor provides the trusted reliability and performance of the QNX® Neutrino® RTOS, while also allowing multiple operating systems to safely co-exist on the same system-on-a-chip (SoC),” the press release said.

Why It Matters: The auto industry is rapidly advancing its technology as smart and electric vehicles become more common. BlackBerry’s secure and reliable QNX technology allows automakers to integrate smart cabin features so drivers can interact with the vehicle and, in the future, enable drivers to use smart drive features in autonomous vehicles.

Blackberry’s QNX system acts as a platform for which automakers' can integrate their own technology systems into.

“Desay SV Automotive is committed to the integration and innovation of a new human-machine interaction experience in the age of intelligence. Through the creation of advanced smart cabin system solutions, BlackBerry’s high-quality, cost-effective products are enabling a safer driving experience with smart drive systems,” said Li Huang, general manager of technology center at Desay.

What’s More: BlackBerry’s QNX software is already used in more than 175 million vehicles. In addition to Chery, QNX software is currently being used by Motional, a Hyundai Motor Company GDR (OTC: HYMTF) backed company, for its autonomous fleet available in 2022. BlackBerry also announced in January it partnered with Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU). The company is using Blackberry’s QNX system to power its high-definition maps, which are being mass-produced for Baidu’s GAC New Energy Aion electric vehicle models.

(Photo: Chery Automobile Co. Ltd.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

