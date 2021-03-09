 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Itron Seeks $750M Via Share Sale And Private Note Offering For Debt Financing
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 8:23am   Comments
Share:
  • Itron Inc (NASDAQ: ITRIannounced a share sale worth $350 million in an underwritten public offering. The company will grant the underwriters the option to procure additional shares up to $52.5 million.
  • The company also plans to raise $400 million in a private institutional offering of convertible senior notes due 2026. It granted the initial purchasers the option to purchase additional senior notes up to $60 million under 13 days.
  • The offering proceeds, along with cash on hand, will be utilized for debt repayment under its credit facility that was initially entered into on January 5, 2018, and fees of the offering.
  • Itron expects to enter into a privately negotiated convertible note hedge and warrant transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers to reduce the potential stock dilution upon any note conversion.
  • The company plans to utilize the offering proceeds for the convertible note hedge transactions, repay the outstanding 5% senior notes due 2026 at a price equal to 102.5% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest.
  • Itron’s long-term debt and cash balance amounted to $902.6 million and $206.9 million, respectively, on December 31, 2020.
  • Its stock has climbed 87% in the last six months.
  • Price action: ITRI shares closed higher by 0.036% at $110.96 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ITRI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 3, 2021
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Itron: Q4 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Offerings Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com