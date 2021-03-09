66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) shares surged 103.3% to close at $11.77 on Monday on continued momentum from Friday after the company reported FDA approval for its Argus 2s Rentinal Prosthesis Systems.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares jumped 63.8% to close at $4.03 following Senate passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which includes unemployment insurance extensions and stimulus checks.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) surged 61.7% to close at $37.20 potentially after the company earlier announced the hiring of a Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs to manage its Phase III trial for recurring breast cancer.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 41.2% to close at $194.50 after forming a committee led by Ryan Cohen which will announce a CTO and e-commerce leader, among other activities.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) gained 39.8% to close at $4.67 on above average volume. The company intends to hold a special meeting in Q1 to vote on the merger with Chemomab.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) gained 32.1% to close at $3.09 as the company reported a partnership with a nonprofit organization, Ladies Who Launch.
- MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) surged 30.2% to close at $10.00.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) gained 27.5% to close at $18.85 on above average session volume. The stock has been popular on social media amongst retail investors.
- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) rose 27.3% to close at $7.50. The company, after the closing bell, issued quarter-to-date operating data for the first quarter.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) climbed 27.2% to close at $4.30 after the company said its luxury residential vineyard real estate project, Algodon Wine Estates, can now accept Bitcoin as payment to purchase its Phase 1 homesites.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) surged 25.2% to close at $2.58.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) gained 23.1% to close at $4.59.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) climbed 22.4% to close at $5.09. Idera Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported a Q4 GAAP loss of $3.33 per share.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) rose 20.6% to close at $4.68.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) rose 18.9% to close at $7.93.
- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) surged 17.7% to close at $13.04.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) gained 17.4% to close at $3.11 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) shares climbed 16.7% to close at $22.07 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) gained 16.3% to close at $10.79.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) jumped 16% to close at $4.86.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) climbed 15.6% to close at $10.28. Mullen Technologies and NexTech Batteries will deliver the most advanced lithium sulfur battery technology available today.
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) shares gained 15.6% to close at $5.70.
- OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK) jumped 15.5% to close at $12.04.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) gained 15.5% to close at $7.81.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) surged 15.4% to close at $9.29 on above than average session volume. The stock has been popular on social media amongst retail investors.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) gained 15.2% to close at $3.11.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares surged 15.1% to close at $9.08.
- Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) rose 13.9% to close at $15.39 after Roivant Sciences said it plans to propose a merger with Immunovant.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) jumped 13.6% to close at $20.62.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) jumped 13.3% to close at $57.53. General Electric is nearing a deal valued at more than $30 billion to combine its aircraft-leasing business with Ireland-based AerCap, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) gained 12.7% to close at $83.66 following a reporting showing the company's recent Sunday evening special 'Oprah With Meghan And Harry' brought in 17.1 million viewers.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) rose 12.1% to close at $6.50. Iteris initiated review of strategic alternatives.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) shares climbed 10.7% to close at $16.36.
- AMTD International Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIB) shares rose 10.2% to close at $7.16 after jumping around 37% on Friday.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 9.3% to close at $1.77. XpresSpa Group, last week, signed a contract with Port of Seattle for an XpresCheck COVID-19 pop-up testing facility at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) rose 8.5% to close at $3.72 after dropping 10% on Friday.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) rose 8.2% to close at $3.42.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) rose 8.1% to close at $13.15 after dropping around 12% on Friday. Aemetis, last week, said it sees $1 billion in revenue by 2025.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) rose 7.8% to close at $0.83.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) rose 6.5% to close at $6.22.
- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) rose 6.2% to close at $7.54.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) gained 5.5% to close at $0.8510. Castor Maritime, last week, reported delivery of M/V Magic Venus at daily gross charter rate of $18,500.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares tumbled 48.7% to close at $1.38 after the FDA said that it would require an additional controlled clinical trial for DCCR (diazoxide choline) in Prader-Willi Syndrome.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) dropped 33.8% to close at $19.51 after the company's phase 2 trial for treatment of palmoplantar pustulosis did not meet its primary endpoint.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) fell 23.6% to close at $8.28.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) fell 23.1% to close at $0.7695 after the company reported the receipt of Nasdaq notification letter and a request for emergency court relief.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) fell 20.7% to close at $4.68 after dipping 33% on Friday.
- Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) dipped 20% to close at $9.54 after the company reported FY20 earnings results.
- Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE: CBD) shares fell 19.4% to close at $3.87.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) fell 18% to close at $3.23. Sify Technologies shares jumped over 45% on Friday on a Bloomberg report that Blackstone is in talks to buy a minority stake in the company.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) tumbled 17% to close at $98.59 amid a sell-off in Hong Kong and Chinese mainland markets amid interest rate concerns.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) fell 16.3% to close at $61.92.
- Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) dropped 16% to close at $22.17.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) fell 15.8% to close at $4.08 after the company announced it would acquire $10 million of bitcoin mining machines.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) fell 15.4% to close at $5.50.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) dropped 15.2% to close at $3.18.
- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) fell 14.3% to close at $25.16. Morgan Stanley maintained Taysha Gene Therapies with an Overweight and raised the price target from $29 to $30.
- dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NASDAQ: DMYI) dropped 14.2% to close at $10.90. IonQ will become publicly traded via merger with dMY Technology in a $2 billion transaction.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 14.2% to close at $13.76 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued concerns over increased yields, which have heavily impacted stocks across sectors.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) dropped 13.5% to close at $16.69.
- Autohome Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHM) fell 12.5% to close at $96.34.
- Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) fell 12.3% to close at $12.85. Talis withdrew FDA emergency use authorization application for its Talis one COVID-19 test in CLIA moderate setting in favor of focusing on planned EUA application in CLIA waived setting.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) fell 12% to close at $17.39 after jumping 11% on Friday. Cloopen Group last month priced 20 million shares at $16 per share in its upsized initial public offering (IPO) to rake $320 million in offering proceeds.
- First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) fell 11.9% to close at $11.46.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) fell 6.8% to close at $4.27.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) fell 6% to close at $85.94. CLSA downgraded GSX Techedu from Outperform to Sell and raised the price target from $68 to $76.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas