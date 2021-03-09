Mark Zuckerberg Doesn't Seem To Be A Fan Of Apple's Planned VR Headset — Among Other Things

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has taken a subtle dig at Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), seemingly criticizing the iPhone maker’s upcoming mixed reality headset that may be launched next year.

What Happened: In a podcast hosted by The Information, Zuckerberg criticized the expected price of the Apple AR and VR headset and also the pass-through technology it might use, 9to5Mac reported Monday.

Apple Headset Pricing: When asked about the pricing of Apple’s mixed reality headset, Zuckerberg reportedly said that one of Facebook’s core principles is to serve everyone, unlike some of the other companies in the space that basically charge premium prices as their business model.

“I’m very focused not only on how you can create a good VR and AR device but how do you make it so it’s $300 instead of $1,000,” Zuckerberg was quoted as saying.

It was reported on Sunday that Apple’s headset could be priced starting around $1,000 in the U.S., citing analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. An earlier report in February hinted that the headset could cost nearly $3,000.

Pass-Through Technology: Zuckerberg also downplayed Apple’s idea of using pass-through technology for the headset. He reportedly said that people would not want to live in a world of pass-through VR anytime soon “because you’re not gonna want to give up the vividness of what your eyes can really see in terms of the contrast and brightness of the colors if everything is just slightly duller in VR.”

Facebook AR and VR products: When asked about Facebook developing its own VR and AR products from the “ground up”, the CEO said he found it “constraining on mobile phones” to rely on operating systems built by other companies.

Frosty relations: The interview revealed the frosty relations between the two tech giants. Facebook’s Messenger and WhatsApp messengers are rival products to Apple’s iMessage. Apple’s upcoming VR device could also potentially compete against Facebook’s Oculus.

During Facebook’s fourth-quarter earnings conference call in late January, Zuckerberg lambasted the Cupertino, California-based iPhone maker, saying that Apple uses its dominance to push its own services especially its messaging app — iMessage.

The CEO also touched on the upcoming privacy changes in iOS14 — Apple’s latest operating system for its smartphones, noting that it would make it harder for small businesses to reach customers using targeted advertising.

In August last year, Facebook claimed that iOS 14 will make it harder to track user data across apps, and thus, impact targeted advertising on its platform.

Price Movement: Facebook shares closed almost 3.4% lower on Monday at $255.31, while Apple shares closed almost 4.2% lower at $116.36.

