Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The NFIB small business optimism index for February is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to improve slightly to 96 in February from 95 in January.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 6:05 p.m. ET.
