Instagram Testing Reels Integration On Facebook Indian Accounts: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 6:55am   Comments
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is reportedly testing a feature on Instagram enabling some Indian content creators to share short video clips, known as reels, on their Facebook accounts, Reuters reports.

  • It will enable some Indian users to get their 30-second-long reels on Instagram recommended on Facebook. Additionally, Facebook will have its version of the reels feature on the main app.
  • Facebook is also renaming its short-form video product “Reels on Facebook,” Bloomberg notes.
  • The trial has the potential to enable creators to expand their audience base and help in the creation and discovery of more entertaining content.
  • Instagram’s reels feature resembles ByteDance’s TikTok, where users recorded short mobile-friendly videos, with special effects and soundtracks pulled from a music library.
  • The feature was launched amidst TikTok’s India ban in June last year to tap the growing craze among Indian users for short videos.
  • TikTok’s popularity encouraged many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms, including the launch of Snap Inc’s (NYSE: SNAP) Snapchat ‘Spotlight’ last November.
  • India is Facebook’s major market and is quite integral to the company’s growth.
  • Facebook is also integrating products from Instagram amid antitrust complaints from the Federal Trade Commission and other regulators to unwind Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and the WhatsApp messaging service.
  • Price action: FB shares are up 2.23% at $261 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Instagram Reels Reuters

