Apple iPhone Will Feature 'Unibody' Design in 2022, 'Periscope Lens' In 2023: Analyst

Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) smartphones are set to get camera upgrades in 2022 and 2023 that will make them more robust and increase their shooting capability, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, AppleInsider reported Tuesday.

What Happened: The iPhone will come with a “unibody” design in 2022 which will integrate the voice coil motor of its camera and the lens array, according to Kuo.

This move could free up internal space in the device and increase the robustness of the smartphone made by the Tim Cook-led company, according to AppleInsider.

Apple plans to add a telephoto camera on its high-end iPhones from a 6P lens array to a 7P stack in 2022 as well.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is reportedly planning to move all its rear-facing iPhone lenses to the 7P stack in the coming years.

The analyst said that, in 2023, Apple will introduce a telephoto lens design to the iPhone. This type of design helps to extend the focal length of a compact lens array, as per AppleInsider.

Why It Matters: Kuo had previously made the prediction regarding the telephoto lens design and given a timeline of 2022.

According to Kuo, Apple will also fine-tune iPhone’s optics this year and make the move from glass to plastic cover materials for Face ID.

The company also plans to add a new telephoto lens to its high-end models which will come with a 6P lens stack, an improvement from the 5P design found currently, as per Kuo.

See Also: Apple To Offer 1TB Storage Option In iPhone 13: Report

Kuo said earlier in the month that Cupertino is likely to launch a foldable iPhone by 2023 which would feature a 7.5-8 inch display, as per MacRumors.

The next generation of Apple iPhones could be a ‘game-changer,’ according to Wedbush, and will come with Lidar technology.

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 4.2% lower at $116.36 on Monday and gained 0.41% in the after-hours session.