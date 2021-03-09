Elon Musk Says Starlink FCC Application For Connecting 'Moving Vehicles' To Its Network Not Related To Tesla

SpaceX, the space company of Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, plans to connect large vehicles ranging from semi-trucks to aircraft to its Starlink satellite network service. Musk clarified that the company is not connecting Tesla cars to Starlink.

What Happened: “Not connecting Tesla cars to Starlink, as our terminal is much too big. This is for aircraft, ships, large trucks & RVs,” Musk said in a tweet on Monday.

Musk’s tweet was in response to a report by CNBC that SpaceX has filed a request with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to begin connecting the Starlink network to moving vehicles.

Starlink aims to provide high-speed internet to populations with little or no connectivity anywhere in the world through a constellation of tens of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit.

Why It Matters: SpaceX noted in its application to the FCC that the grant of the application would serve the public interest as it will expand the range of broadband capabilities available to moving vehicles throughout the U.S. as well as to moving vessels and aircraft worldwide.

In February, Starlink expanded the beta testing of the Starlink satellite network and began accepting pre-orders for the service both in the U.S. and internationally. Starlink plans to continue its expansion to near-global coverage of the populated world in 2021.

To date, Starlink has launched over 1,000 satellites and hopes to have 4,425 in orbit by 2024. The FCC has approved 11,943 satellites to be launched by Starlink.

Price Movement: Tesla shares closed 5.8% lower on Monday at $563.00, but added 0.7% in the after-hours session.

