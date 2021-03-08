'Halftime Report' Traders Reveal Their Purchases As Tech Sell-Off Continues

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she bought more Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) on Monday because she thought the quarter was outstanding and she couldn't believe the reaction to the shares. It should have been up 5%, said Link.

The company reported 14% organic growth, 23% operating profit growth, 35% free cash flow growth and it guided higher on all of the metrics, said Link. Broadcom is in the data center cloud and 5G, which are technologies she wants to be in. Apple is a 20% customer and the company does a lot of M&A. Link would buy any weakness in Broadcom.

Karen Firestone bought more shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD), S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH).

She explained Home Depot is trading at the lowest multiple relative to itself in the last decade and there is no reason it is not going to have decent numbers this year.

S&P Global has made a couple of great acquisitions and the stock has come down to the level that Firestone is willing to buy.

Booz Allen is a consulting firm that does a lot of government work and Firestone expects to see a lot of new contracts. She said the company has a reasonable multiple.