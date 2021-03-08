 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 08, 2021 5:33pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Shift Technologies (NASDAQ: SFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO) shares are trading higher after the company announced an amendment under its exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
  • Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares are trading higher after the company announced "positive" clinical results from the Healight Pilot study in SARS-CoV-2 patients.

Losers

  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also reported Q2 net revenue per active client was down 7% year over year.
  • CAE (NYSE: CAE) shares are trading lower after the company announced the launch of a proposed $250 million common stock offering.
  • Mohawk Group (NASDAQ: MWK) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(2.12), down from $(1.23) year over year.
  • Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 & FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BNFT + AYTU)

Benefitfocus: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Regulatory Nod For Xeris, Amicus Falls On Data, 4 IPOs, FDA Decision For Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft Delayed
The Daily Biotech Pulse: DermTech Soars On Contract, Fluidigm Plunges On Earnings, Decision Day For Regeneron, Bioventus Debuts
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 7-13): Regeneron FDA Decision, Earnings, IPOs and Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com