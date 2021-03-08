10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ: SFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO) shares are trading higher after the company announced an amendment under its exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
- Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares are trading higher after the company announced "positive" clinical results from the Healight Pilot study in SARS-CoV-2 patients.
Losers
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also reported Q2 net revenue per active client was down 7% year over year.
- CAE (NYSE: CAE) shares are trading lower after the company announced the launch of a proposed $250 million common stock offering.
- Mohawk Group (NASDAQ: MWK) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(2.12), down from $(1.23) year over year.
- Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 & FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
