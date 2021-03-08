Why Airline Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several airline companies are trading higher following the Senate passage of a COVID-19 stimulus plan over the weekend, which includes payroll support for airlines. TSA checkpoint data for March 7 also showed the highest traveler throughput since early January.

Aside from the aforementioned catalysts, shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) saw an additional boost after the company announced an offering of senior secured notes to repay outstanding amounts under its term loan facility with the U.S. Treasury Department.

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.

Shares of American Airlines traded higher by 4.99% at $21.47. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.78 and a 52-week low of $8.25.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is one of the world's largest airlines, flying to more than 325 destinations in 60 countries.

Delta Air Lines shares traded higher by 3.5% at $47.88. The stock has a 52-week high of $50.20 and a 52-week low of $17.51.

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) serves the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The airline primarily offers customers unbundled base fares to strip out any unneeded travel amenities.

Shares of Spirit are trading higher by 7.3% at $36.94. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.14 and a 52-week low of $7.01.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) is the largest domestic carrier in the U.S, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing fleet.

Southwest Airlines shares traded higher by 6.3% at $60.55. The stock has a 52-week high of $60.48 and a 52-week low of $22.46.