 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Airline Stocks Are Trading Higher Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 5:58pm   Comments
Share:
Why Airline Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several airline companies are trading higher following the Senate passage of a COVID-19 stimulus plan over the weekend, which includes payroll support for airlines.  TSA checkpoint data for March 7 also showed the highest traveler throughput since early January.

Aside from the aforementioned catalysts, shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) saw an additional boost after the company announced an offering of senior secured notes to repay outstanding amounts under its term loan facility with the U.S. Treasury Department.

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.

Shares of American Airlines traded higher by 4.99% at $21.47. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.78 and a 52-week low of $8.25.

See Also: How To Buy American Airlines Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is one of the world's largest airlines, flying to more than 325 destinations in 60 countries.

Delta Air Lines shares traded higher by 3.5% at $47.88. The stock has a 52-week high of $50.20 and a 52-week low of $17.51.

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) serves the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The airline primarily offers customers unbundled base fares to strip out any unneeded travel amenities.

Shares of Spirit are trading higher by 7.3% at $36.94. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.14 and a 52-week low of $7.01.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) is the largest domestic carrier in the U.S, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing fleet.

Southwest Airlines shares traded higher by 6.3% at $60.55. The stock has a 52-week high of $60.48 and a 52-week low of $22.46.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAL + AAL)

8 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Analyzing American Airlines Group's Unusual Options Activity
What To Know About Dave Portnoy And The New BUZZ Social Media Sentiment ETF
Zooming Up: Zoom Shares Skyrocket After Better-Than-Expected Results, Upbeat Forecast
Why It's A Great Time To Be A Value Investor
7 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Travel Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com