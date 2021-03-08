Apple TV+ Partners With Women's Rights Activist Malala Yousafzai

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced a multi-year partnership with the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, Malala Yousafzai.

What Happened: Apple announced on Monday its plan to add the 23-year-old women’s rights activist’s production company, Extracurricular, to its streaming service.

Yousafzai’s content will include original dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation and children’s series.

Yousafzai, who has published three books for both adults and children, is also the creator of an online digital publication, Assembly, which has published stories from girls and young women in more than 100 countries, according to Apple’s blog.

Yousafzai will use her Apple TV+ platform to “bring families together, forge friendships, build movements and inspire children to dream,” said Yousafzai. “And I couldn’t ask for a better partner than Apple to help bring these stories to life. I’m grateful for the opportunity to support women, young people, writers and artists in reflecting the world as they see it.”

Why It Matters: Yousafzai will join a lineup of other well-known figures on Apple TV+ such as Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Idris Elba as the streaming service seeks to add educational content to its roster and expand outside the entertainment genre in a further effort to compete with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS).

What’s More: On Oct. 9, 2012, Yousafzai was shot in the head by a masked Taliban gunman in retaliation for her activism. After recovering in Birmingham, England, Yousafzai began advocating for the right to education and has since toured the world speaking to audiences at the United Nations, Harvard University and the Oxford Union.

Yousafzai graduated from Oxford University last year and has received dozens of national and international awards, as well as honors for her work to support women and children.

Yousafzai also started the Malala Fund to support girls getting a safe, free and quality 12-year education.

Although Apple and Yousafzai have partnered together before on a number of products to support women and children, “The partnership has since expanded, and in Brazil, Apple’s 10 Developer Academies have partnered with Malala Fund to advance girls’ education opportunities there and around the world,” Apple said in the release.

(Photo: Malin Fezehai for Malala Fund)