 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ScoutCam Names Yovav Sameah As Chief Executive
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 12:53pm   Comments
Share:
  • Medigus Ltd (NASDAQ: MDGS) subsidiary and a developer and manufacturer of customized micro visual solutions and supplementary technologies ScoutCam Inc (OTC: SCTCappointed Yovav Sameah ScoutCam's new CEO.
  • Sameah will replace Dr. Yaron Silberman, who will depart to pursue new opportunities.
  • Sameah most recently served as CEO of Frontline PCB Solutions, a non-public global provider of Pre-Production and Industry 4.0 SW solutions in the PCB industry, presently owned by KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC).
  • Price action: SCTC shares are up 16% at $1.16 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDGS + SCTC)

40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
58 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
38 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 100 Points; GeoVax Labs Shares Spike Higher
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Management Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com