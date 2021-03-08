ScoutCam Names Yovav Sameah As Chief Executive
- Medigus Ltd (NASDAQ: MDGS) subsidiary and a developer and manufacturer of customized micro visual solutions and supplementary technologies ScoutCam Inc (OTC: SCTC) appointed Yovav Sameah ScoutCam's new CEO.
- Sameah will replace Dr. Yaron Silberman, who will depart to pursue new opportunities.
- Sameah most recently served as CEO of Frontline PCB Solutions, a non-public global provider of Pre-Production and Industry 4.0 SW solutions in the PCB industry, presently owned by KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC).
- Price action: SCTC shares are up 16% at $1.16 on the last check Monday.
