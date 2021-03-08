40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) shares jumped 98.1% to $11.47 on continued momentum from Friday after the company reported FDA approval for its Argus 2s Rentinal Prosthesis Systems.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) surged 74.6% to $5.83 on above average volume. The company intends to hold a special meeting in Q1 to vote on the merger with Chemomab.
- AMTD International Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIB) shares gained 33.9% to $8.70 after jumping around 37% on Friday.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) jumped 31.7% to $11.71 after Mullen Technologies announced a strategic partnership with NexTech Batteries as an EV battery supplier and key partner for battery development and technologies.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) gained 26.5% to $4.00.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 26% to $3.34 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) surged 24.1% to $5.16. Idera Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported a Q4 GAAP loss of $3.33 per share.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) jumped 22.8% to $8.30.
- Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) surged 19% to $16.08 after Roivant Sciences said it plans to propose a merger with Immunovant.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) gained 16.2% to $6.74. Iteris initiated review of strategic alternatives.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) shares gained 16.2% to $17.18.
- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) shares surged 16% to $21.95 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) gained 15.6% to $6.75.
- MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) jumped 15.5% to $8.87.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) jumped 14.4% to $4.27.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) gained 13.6% to $1.84. XpresSpa Group, last week, signed a contract with Port of Seattle for an XpresCheck COVID-19 pop-up testing facility at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares rose 13.6% to $2.795.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) rose 13.5% to $13.80 after dropping around 12% on Friday. Aemetis, last week, said it sees $1 billion in revenue by 2025.
- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) jumped 13% to $8.02.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) rose 12.2% to $0.9055. Castor Maritime, last week, reported delivery of M/V Magic Venus at daily gross charter rate of $18,500.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) rose 11.8% to $56.77. General Electric is nearing a deal valued at more than $30 billion to combine its aircraft-leasing business with Ireland-based AerCap, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) rose 9.5% to $3.7560 after dropping 10% on Friday.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) rose 8% to $5.46. Comstock and Marriot International, last month, reported plans to develop Virginia's First JW Marriot at Reston Station.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 7% to $1.55 after gaining around 6% on Friday.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) rose 6.5% to $0.8197.
Losers
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares dipped 41.8% to $1.5662 after the FDA said that it would require an additional controlled clinical trial for DCCR (diazoxide choline) in Prader-Willi Syndrome.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) fell 35.5% to $19.01 after the company's phase 2 trial for treatment of palmoplantar pustulosis did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE: CBD) shares dropped 16.2% to $4.02.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) fell 15.9% to $0.8408 after the company announced it received a notice from Nasdaq informing the company its shares will be suspended on March 15th due to being placed on the "Communist Chinese Military Companies" list that operates directly or indirectly in the US by the DoD.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) fell 15.8% to $4.97 after dipping 33% on Friday.
- Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) dipped 12.4% to $12.83. Talis withdrew FDA emergency use authorization application for its Talis one COVID-19 test in CLIA moderate setting in favor of focusing on planned EUA application in CLIA waived setting.
- dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NASDAQ: DMYI) dropped 12.3% to $11.14. IonQ will become publicly traded via merger with dMY Technology in a $2 billion transaction.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) dipped 10.2% to $82.07. CLSA downgraded GSX Techedu from Outperform to Sell and raised the price target from $68 to $76.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) fell 9.9% to $3.1450.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) dropped 9.8% to $4.13.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) dipped 9.4% to $107.66 amid a sell-off in Hong Kong and Chinese mainland markets amid interest rate concerns.
- First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) dropped 8.8% to $11.85.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) fell 8.2% to $18.13 after jumping 11% on Friday. Cloopen Group last month priced 20 million shares at $16 per share in its upsized initial public offering (IPO) to rake $320 million in offering proceeds.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) dropped 8.2% to $17.72.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) fell 5.4% to $3.73. Sify Technologies shares jumped over 45% on Friday on a Bloomberg report that Blackstone is in talks to buy a minority stake in the company.
