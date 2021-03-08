Synchronoss Technologies Promotes Jeff Miller To Executive Chief
- Cloud, messaging, and digital solutions innovator Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SNCR) announced the board confirmation regarding Jeff Miller as its CEO and President.
- Miller had been serving as interim President and CEO since September 2020 and joined Synchronoss in 2018 as Chief Commercial Officer.
- Before Synchronoss, Miller was President of the Technology Group for IDEAL Industries, a firm focused on designing and delivering solutions for smart commercial buildings and spaces.
