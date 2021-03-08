Let's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public Offerings

So far in 2021 there have been quite a few appealing Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) available on the market. Here are some upcoming IPOs that investors should be watching this week.

1. Coupang

Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) is a South Korean E-commerce company that utilizes the Rocket Delivery network which provides same-day or next-day delivery of more than five million unique items. This is the second-largest online retailer in South Korea and it was founded in 2010. Coupang is poised to offer 120,000,000 shares of stock at a target price of $27-$30 on the New York Stock Exchange.

2. First High-School Education

First High-School Education (NYSE: FHS) was founded in 2012 and has become the largest operator of private high schools in western China. It operates 19 schools in china and it offers tutorial school programs and Chinese-English bilingual programs. First High-School Education is seeking $100 Million in IPOs on Nasdaq. First High-School Education intends to offer 7,500,000 shares of stock at a target price of $9.50-$10,.50 on the week of March 8th.

3. Howard Holdings

Howard Holdings (NYSE: HAYW) is part of the Management of Companies & Enterprises Industry and is headquartered in Waverly, Ohio. They operate as a lifestyle consultancy firm that offers wealth preservation, private security, aviation, and business consultancy services. Howard Holdings intends to offer 40,277,778 shares at a target price of $17-$19 on March 8th.

4. Independence Holdings

Independence Holdings (Nasdaq: ACQRU) is a blank check company that is led by co-Chairmen Steve McLaughlin and Gene Yoon who are the founders of FT Partners and Sagemount. Independence Holdings is poised to offer 40,000,000 shares of stock at a target price of $17-$19 on the week of March 8th. They are planning to raise $400 in an initial public offering with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant.

5. Roblox Corporation

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) is a global platform that allows users to program and play games created by other users. Roblox is an online virtual world where you can play, create, and be anything you can imagine. Their stock is poised to start trading with a target price of $45 on the week of March 8th. Roblox intends to issue 198,917,280 shares of common stock and has received over $585 million from public investors.