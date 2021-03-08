 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Insider Buys Westlake Chemical's Stock

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 11:20am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Westlake Chemical Inc (NYSE:WLKP) rose by 2.1% from the previous closing price. Finley G Stephen filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Monday, March 8. The insider bought 4,000 shares at an average price of $23.47. After the transaction, the executive's stake in Westlake Chemical Inc. moved to 4,000 shares.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

While transactions from an insider shouldn't be used as the sole item to make an investment or trading decision, an insider buying or selling stock in their company can be a good added factor that leads to more conviction in a decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Conversely, insiders who are selling stock at new lows can potentially indicate some kind of capitulation moment. Insiders selling at new highs can indicate that exec wants to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a conscious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company.

 

 

Price Action

 

 

 

Related Articles (WLKP)

Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Understanding Westlake Chemical's Ex-Dividend Date
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ITNews Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com