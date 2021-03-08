Five IPOs In The Week Ahead

This week's schedule consists of five IPOs and one direct listing.

E-commerce

South Korea's answer to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), the giant Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) plans to raise $3.4 billion at a $51.0 billion market cap. A leading player in its market, the company nearly doubled revenue in 2020 and has expanded its margins. But, much like Amazon for many years, it remains unprofitable.

The company's significant investments in fulfillment will continue to weigh on cash flow in the near term. Its public debut has been overshadowed by series of injuries and deaths of its workers as eight employees have reportedly died over the past year due to overwork. Although South Korea has strong labor laws for full-time workers, including a maximum 52-hour work week, compulsory one-hour breaks during an eight-hour shift, and mandatory medical insurance for work-related injuries, these laws do not apply to temporary workers without contracts, and unions say there are many loopholes that companies such as Coupang are exploiting. Moreover, Financial Times reported its warehouse workers claim that the workload is much heavier compared to the company's rivals.

Online gaming

Online gaming platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) will be 2021's first direct listing. With an estimated market value at listing exceeding $29 billion, the company is still unprofitable with strong free cash flow. Its growth has been accelerated by the pandemic, although all of its revenues depend only on 1% of players. The platform for user-generated games is a universe of interconnected worlds created by CEO Dave Baszucki and the late Erik Cassel who played around with physics in a virtual world. They ended up coded a platform where kids and adults could interact in 3D simulated virtual environments that resembles virtual Legos. Some of its games have been played billions of times.

Pool equipment

Pool equipment supplier Hayward Holdings (NYSE: HAYW) plans to raise $725 million at its New York public debut at a $4.4 billion market cap. The company is a global industry leader with a broad portfolio that holds an estimated 30% share of the North American residential pool market with its largest customer accounting for 30% of its 2020 sales, and its top five customers making 43% of its sales.

Craft

Fabric and crafts retailer JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN) plans to raise $175 million but Barrons estimates it could raise as much as $186 million. The company operates a nationwide network of 855 sewing, fabrics, and arts and crafts retail stores, leveraged by an online digital platform as it sells fabric, sewing supplies, and paints and brushes, many of which became more needed than ever for mask-making. It is the nation's leader in sewing as it controls approximately one-third of the market. The company is expected to make its NASDAQ debut on March 11th.

From after-school tutoring to an education group

The largest operator of private high schools in Western China and the third largest operator in China by student enrollment as of December 31, 2019, First High-School Education Group (NYSE: FHS) plans to raise $75 million at a $289 million market cap. Although it was originally established to provide after-school tutoring services, the company now owns 19 schools in its developing network.

Meat steak technology

Israeli tech company that develops cultured meat tech products, MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ: MITC) plans to raise $25 million at a $175 million market cap. This is a technology company focused on developing and out-licensing its proprietary 3D printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food companies that manufacture proteins without animal slaughter. In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the company successfully printed meat tissue from stem cells as it delivered a thin, slaughter-free steak, but it has not generated any revenues and this will continue to be the case in the near future.

The post Five IPO Week Ahead appeared first on IAM Newswire.