Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 5 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD).
  • Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) shares dropped the most, trading down 75.56% to reach its new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) shares were down 75.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.04.
  • iHuman (NYSE:IH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $14.37. Shares traded down 0.46%.
  • Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.78. Shares traded down 5.08%.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.81 on Monday, moving down 1.33%.
  • Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.18 on Monday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.

 

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

 

