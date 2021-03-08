Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 5 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions:

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) shares were down 75.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.04.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $14.37. Shares traded down 0.46%.

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.78. Shares traded down 5.08%.

Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.81 on Monday, moving down 1.33%.

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.18 on Monday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.