What Does Abbott's Debt Look Like?

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 9:22am   Comments
Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rose by 9.84% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Abbott Laboratories has.

Abbott Laboratories's Debt

Based on Abbott Laboratories's balance sheet as of February 19, 2021, long-term debt is at $18.53 billion and current debt is at $220.00 million, amounting to $18.75 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $6.84 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $11.91 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Abbott Laboratories has $72.55 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.26. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

 

What Does Abbott Laboratories's Debt Look Like?

 

 

