Wrap Promotes Interim CEO Tom Smith To CEO
- Innovative public safety technologies and services provider Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP) announced Tom Smith’s appointment as the CEO.
- Smith had been serving as the interim CEO since October 27, 2020.
- Smith’s role as the co-founder and former President and Chairman of TASER International confirmed his ability to lead an organization through rapid growth, as per Wrap Chairman Scot Cohen.
- The company intends to appoint two new independent directors to the board within 45 days.
- Price action: WRAP shares are down 3.26% at $5.05 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Management Tech Media