Wrap Promotes Interim CEO Tom Smith To CEO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 9:36am
  • Innovative public safety technologies and services provider Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRAPannounced Tom Smith’s appointment as the CEO.
  • Smith had been serving as the interim CEO since October 27, 2020.
  • Smith’s role as the co-founder and former President and Chairman of TASER International confirmed his ability to lead an organization through rapid growth, as per Wrap Chairman Scot Cohen.
  • The company intends to appoint two new independent directors to the board within 45 days.
  • Price action: WRAP shares are down 3.26% at $5.05 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: News Management Tech Media

