FactSet, Ping Collaborate To Offer ESG Metrics For Chinese Companies
FactSet Research Systems Inc (NYSE: FDS) and Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. Of China Ltd (OTC: PNGAY) (OTC: PIAIF) announced a joint offering for investors considering environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) metrics for companies incorporated in China.
- The offering will be launched by FactSet and Ping An's associate company OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (NYSE: OCFT), a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China.
- FactSet will integrate OneConnect's artificial intelligence (AI)-driven ESG content sets into its workstations, standard data feed, and application programming interfaces (APIs) to fast-track the availability of ESG metrics for over 3,500 Chinese class A-share companies.
- OneConnect offers wide-ranging coverage of ESG factors and assessments for companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges to help investors better integrate ESG measurements into their investment processes.
- OneConnect's ESG content will be available in the coming months in the FactSet workstation and via standard data feed and APIs.
- Price action: FDS stock closed higher by 3% at $314.25 on Friday.
