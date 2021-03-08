 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SMC Entertainment To Divest FiberSKY Networks Assets
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 8:24am   Comments
Share:
  • SMC Entertainment Inc (OTC: SMCEis divesting its FiberSKY Networks subsidiary.
  • SMC will return all assets concerning the FiberSKY acquisition to FiberSKY's original stakeholders for 20 million SMC's shares under the arrangement.
  • SMC will issue 2 million new restricted shares of SMC to FiberSKY stakeholders.
  • Recently, the company inked an agreement to acquire Michigan-based Spectrum Entertainment LLC for equity of SMC Entertainment.
  • Price action: SMCE stock closed lower by 3.85% at $0.005 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SMCE)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: DivestituresNews Penny Stocks Asset Sales Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com