 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

62 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 5:08am   Comments
Share:
62 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

  • Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) surged 45.9% to close at $3.94 on Friday. Blackstone Group is in talks for acquiring a minority stake in India’s ICT service & solution provider Sify Technologies, Bloomberg reported.
  • AMTD International Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIB) jumped 36.6% to close at $6.50 after dropping 15% on Thursday.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) shares gained 29.8% to close at $3.75 on Friday after dropping more than 10% on Thursday.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) gained 27.9% to close at $31.18, rebounding after dropping on Thursday following Q4 results.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) surged 25.6% to close at $2.80. Hedrick Marc H filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Friday, March 5. The insider bought 2,500 shares at an average price of $2.50.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) gained 25.5% to close at $29.36.
  • HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) rose 21.4% to close at $9.19.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) rose 20.8% to close at $4.58 following an OPEC+ agreement to extent output cuts into April.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) gained 20.7% to close at $12.56.
  • IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) climbed 18.7% to close at $24.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
  • Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares climbed 18.6% to close at $8.15.
  • AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) gained 18.6% to close at $9.96.
  • IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) rose 18.5% to close at $18.94 after the company reported an increase in Q2 earnings and sales.
  • Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) gained 18.4% to close at $3.34 after dropping around 24% on Thursday.
  • Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) rose 17.6% to close at $9.17.
  • Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) gained 17% to close at $7.38. Select Energy Services, last week, reported a Q4 loss of $0.21 per share.
  • PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) surged 16.4% to close at $8.15. PLx Pharma, last week, priced its $63 million underwritten public offering of 7.875 million shares of common stock at $8 per share.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) climbed 15.8% to close at $9.31.
  • Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF) rose 15.4% to close at $22.95.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) jumped 14.9% to close at $3.31.
  • Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) surged 14.9% to close at $2.39 after the company announced a 591% year over year increase in February gross billings of its junior ELT business.
  • Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) gained 14.3% to close at $6.56 following Q4 results.
  • Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) surged 12.9% to close at $14.15.
  • Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) surged 12.6% to close at $32.44.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares gained 8% to close at $92.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) rose 7.6% to close at $27.31 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 7% to close at $3.20 after the company announced it agreed to pursue a partnership with Flow Payments to create a compliant marketplace, delivery and payment solution for dispensaries selling cannabis.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares dipped 33.1% to close at $5.90 on Friday after climbing 69% on Thursday.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares fell 30.3% to close at $2.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) fell 25.4% to close at $2.44 after jumping more than 30% on Thursday.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 23% to close at $5.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) dipped 20.4% to close at $58.06.
  • Medical Outcomes Research Analysis, LLC (NASDAQ: FORA) dipped 13% to close at $12.18
  • Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) dropped 20.3% to close at $2.00. Washington Prime Group shares dropped 60% to close at $2.51 on Thursday following reports indicating the company is preparing a potential bankruptcy filing.
  • Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) fell 20.2% to close at $8.09 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued concerns over increased yields, which have heavily impacted stocks across sectors.
  • IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) fell 19% to close at $9.97 after reporting a FY20 loss of $3.53 per share.
  • Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) fell 17.8% to close at $7.34 after reporting a loss for the fourth quarter.
  • Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBTX) dropped 16.9% to close at 14.68.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) fell 16.4% to close at $15.32 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued concerns over increased yields, which have heavily impacted stocks across sectors.
  • Medallia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLA) dropped 15.9% to close at $31.80 after the company reported inline Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 2021 revenue guidance below estimates. The company also announced its plans to acquire Decibel.
  • Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) dipped 15.5% to close at $24.06 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
  • ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) fell 15.5% to close at $68.62. ALX Oncology Holdings announced a collaboration with privately held Tallac Therapeutics to jointly develop, manufacture, and commercialize a novel class of cancer immunotherapeutics.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) dipped 15.1% to close at $1.74. ReTo Eco-Solutions recently said that its Ruitu Mingsheng Environmental Protection Building Materials Co. won a RMB10.71 million ($1.6 million) sales contract.
  • Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ: PHVS) fell 14.5% to close at $28.75.
  • Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) shares declined 13.7% to close at $43.29.
  • ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) declined 13.6% to close at $17.34 after reporting Q4 loss.
  • Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) fell 13.6% to close at $26.37 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) fell 12.4% to close at $4.33.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) fell 11.1% to close at $4.82.
  • Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) fell 10.7% to close at $2.68.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) fell 9.8% to close at $21.99 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) fell 9.3% to close at $2.94. The company’s stock tumbled 40% on Thursday following FY20 results.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 9% to close at $40.30 amid continued concerns over increased yields, which have heavily impacted tech stocks.
  • Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) dropped 8.9% to close at $6.13.
  • InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) dropped 8.2% to close at $12.44.
  • United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) fell 8.1% to close at $1.14.
  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) fell 8% to close at $10.84 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued concerns over increased yields, which have heavily impacted stocks across sectors, especially growth stocks.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares fell 7.8% to close at $2.48 after the company reported Q4 EPS results down from last year. Raymond James also downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform.
  • Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) fell 7.7% to close at $9.56.
  • XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) dropped 6.9% to close at $11.17. XL Fleet recently responded to recent short-seller report.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) fell 6.9% to close at $4.19 after dropping 12% on Thursday.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) dipped 6.2% to close at $30.03.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACOR + AESE)

Allied Esports Shares Are Trading Lower On Bally's Acquisition Proposal For $100M
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
54 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fulgent's Big Quarter, Gilead Awaits FDA Decision, Apellis Winds Up COVID-19 Study
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com