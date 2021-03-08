62 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) surged 45.9% to close at $3.94 on Friday. Blackstone Group is in talks for acquiring a minority stake in India’s ICT service & solution provider Sify Technologies, Bloomberg reported.
- AMTD International Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIB) jumped 36.6% to close at $6.50 after dropping 15% on Thursday.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) shares gained 29.8% to close at $3.75 on Friday after dropping more than 10% on Thursday.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) gained 27.9% to close at $31.18, rebounding after dropping on Thursday following Q4 results.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) surged 25.6% to close at $2.80. Hedrick Marc H filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Friday, March 5. The insider bought 2,500 shares at an average price of $2.50.
- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) gained 25.5% to close at $29.36.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) rose 21.4% to close at $9.19.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) rose 20.8% to close at $4.58 following an OPEC+ agreement to extent output cuts into April.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) gained 20.7% to close at $12.56.
- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) climbed 18.7% to close at $24.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares climbed 18.6% to close at $8.15.
- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) gained 18.6% to close at $9.96.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) rose 18.5% to close at $18.94 after the company reported an increase in Q2 earnings and sales.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) gained 18.4% to close at $3.34 after dropping around 24% on Thursday.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) rose 17.6% to close at $9.17.
- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) gained 17% to close at $7.38. Select Energy Services, last week, reported a Q4 loss of $0.21 per share.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) surged 16.4% to close at $8.15. PLx Pharma, last week, priced its $63 million underwritten public offering of 7.875 million shares of common stock at $8 per share.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) climbed 15.8% to close at $9.31.
- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF) rose 15.4% to close at $22.95.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) jumped 14.9% to close at $3.31.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) surged 14.9% to close at $2.39 after the company announced a 591% year over year increase in February gross billings of its junior ELT business.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) gained 14.3% to close at $6.56 following Q4 results.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) surged 12.9% to close at $14.15.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) surged 12.6% to close at $32.44.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares gained 8% to close at $92.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) rose 7.6% to close at $27.31 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 7% to close at $3.20 after the company announced it agreed to pursue a partnership with Flow Payments to create a compliant marketplace, delivery and payment solution for dispensaries selling cannabis.
Losers
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares dipped 33.1% to close at $5.90 on Friday after climbing 69% on Thursday.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares fell 30.3% to close at $2.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) fell 25.4% to close at $2.44 after jumping more than 30% on Thursday.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 23% to close at $5.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) dipped 20.4% to close at $58.06.
- Medical Outcomes Research Analysis, LLC (NASDAQ: FORA) dipped 13% to close at $12.18
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) dropped 20.3% to close at $2.00. Washington Prime Group shares dropped 60% to close at $2.51 on Thursday following reports indicating the company is preparing a potential bankruptcy filing.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) fell 20.2% to close at $8.09 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued concerns over increased yields, which have heavily impacted stocks across sectors.
- IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) fell 19% to close at $9.97 after reporting a FY20 loss of $3.53 per share.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) fell 17.8% to close at $7.34 after reporting a loss for the fourth quarter.
- Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBTX) dropped 16.9% to close at 14.68.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) fell 16.4% to close at $15.32 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued concerns over increased yields, which have heavily impacted stocks across sectors.
- Medallia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLA) dropped 15.9% to close at $31.80 after the company reported inline Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 2021 revenue guidance below estimates. The company also announced its plans to acquire Decibel.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) dipped 15.5% to close at $24.06 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) fell 15.5% to close at $68.62. ALX Oncology Holdings announced a collaboration with privately held Tallac Therapeutics to jointly develop, manufacture, and commercialize a novel class of cancer immunotherapeutics.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) dipped 15.1% to close at $1.74. ReTo Eco-Solutions recently said that its Ruitu Mingsheng Environmental Protection Building Materials Co. won a RMB10.71 million ($1.6 million) sales contract.
- Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ: PHVS) fell 14.5% to close at $28.75.
- Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) shares declined 13.7% to close at $43.29.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) declined 13.6% to close at $17.34 after reporting Q4 loss.
- Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) fell 13.6% to close at $26.37 following upbeat Q4 results.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) fell 12.4% to close at $4.33.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) fell 11.1% to close at $4.82.
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) fell 10.7% to close at $2.68.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) fell 9.8% to close at $21.99 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) fell 9.3% to close at $2.94. The company’s stock tumbled 40% on Thursday following FY20 results.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 9% to close at $40.30 amid continued concerns over increased yields, which have heavily impacted tech stocks.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) dropped 8.9% to close at $6.13.
- InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) dropped 8.2% to close at $12.44.
- United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) fell 8.1% to close at $1.14.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) fell 8% to close at $10.84 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued concerns over increased yields, which have heavily impacted stocks across sectors, especially growth stocks.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares fell 7.8% to close at $2.48 after the company reported Q4 EPS results down from last year. Raymond James also downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) fell 7.7% to close at $9.56.
- XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) dropped 6.9% to close at $11.17. XL Fleet recently responded to recent short-seller report.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) fell 6.9% to close at $4.19 after dropping 12% on Thursday.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) dipped 6.2% to close at $30.03.
